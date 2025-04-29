Shallipopi & Burna Boy Bring the “Minister of Enjoyment” Vibes in ‘Laho II’ Video

You’ve heard the latest version of Shallipopi’s ‘Laho,’ ‘Laho II.’ It’s the new remix, though not quite a remix, as Burna Boy clarified. According to him, what we first got was actually the remix, and this newly released version is the original track, which couldn’t be released earlier due to certain constraints.

But now that it’s finally out and complete with a music video that breathes fresh life into the song, we’re certain you’re already humming that chorus: “Minister of enjoyment, Intercontinental, Monumental, We go live forever.”

True to the song’s lively–carefree theme, the video follows suit. We see Shallipopi and Burna Boy vibing together in various scenes, performing side by side on stage, sharing moments backstage, and dancing as they sing along to their brand new track.

It’s everything you’d expect from the duo, and more.

Watch the video below.