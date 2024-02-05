Fashion Killer! Ayra Starr Wows in Custom JéBlanc at the 2024 Grammys

The 2024 Grammy Awards were a star-studded affair, and Grammy nominee Ayra Starr made sure to shine bright on the red carpet. The “Fashion Killer” lived up to her name in a stunning custom JéBlanc gown, marking her first appearance at the prestigious ceremony in unforgettable style.

The sky blue dress hugged her curves perfectly, featuring an intricate crystal embroidery. The flowing sleeve and skirt added a touch of elegance, while René Caovilla heels and dazzling jewellery from Swarovski and House of Fabergé upped the glam factor.

Ayra Starr’s beauty look was equally on point. Hairstylist Sean Fears styled her hair in a sleek, sophisticated straight weave, while her makeup artist kept things soft and alluring. The entire look was expertly curated by stylist Janice Mahenge, resulting in a red carpet-moment that was both daring and sophisticated.

