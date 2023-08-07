Get Ready for Bubble Up: A Wave of Freshness Brought to You by Planet Bottling Company

Connect with us

Published

8 hours ago

 on

Get ready for Bubble Up, the latest drink making its way to Nigeria’s beverage scene. Proudly produced in Nigeria by Planet Bottling Company in partnership with Monarch Beverages, Bubble Up aims to spread good vibes throughout the country.

About Bubble Up
Established in 1919 in the United States, Bubble Up is renowned as one of the pioneering Lemon-Lime soft drink and PET Mixers brand in Africa, with over 100 years of expertise and a presence in more than 20 countries. Now arriving in Nigeria, Bubble Up introduces its innovative range of products: Bubble Up Lemon Lime, Bitter Lemon, and Chapman, all offered at an affordable price, promising a delightful experience for all.

With a mission to refresh the world and spread good vibes, Bubble Up breaks free from the ordinary, offering a wave of freshness and fun. Inclusivity is key for Bubble Up, ensuring that everyone can enjoy a unique taste experience without compromise

What sets Bubble Up apart is not only its rich heritage, unique taste, and quality, but also the fact that it is proudly produced in Nigeria by Planet Bottling Company, with a factory in Ogun state

About Planet Bottling Company
Bubble Up exemplifies Planet Bottling Company’s dedication to crafting exceptional beverages that leave a lasting impression on consumers. Their aim is to contribute excellence to Nigerian production, delivering value, unique taste, and innovative product designs.

Their state-of-the-art factory in Ogun State, Nigeria, boasts a highly modern production capacity to meet the soaring demand for quality beverages in the Nigerian market.

At Planet Bottling Company, the mission is to provide the best quality products for their customers. They understand that consumers in Nigeria are seeking beverages that are not only affordable but also offer superior taste, and Bubble Up is a great combination of both.

Sponsored Content

