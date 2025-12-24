Eyo Festival 2025: Your Complete Guide to Lagos’s Most Iconic Cultural Event

This Saturday, 27th December 2025, Lagos comes alive as its rich history is celebrated in one of the city’s most iconic events, the Eyo Festival. After eight years, the festival returns right in the middle of the festive season, turning Lagos Island into a sea of white. BellaNaija will be there, bringing you live updates from the heart of the action.

If you’ve never seen it in person, the Eyo Festival brings thousands of white-clad masquerades onto the streets of Lagos Island. Dressed head to toe in white, with flowing robes and distinctive Aga caps, the Eyos move through the city to the sound of chants and drums, carrying their Opambata staffs made from palm fronds. Roads are closed, movement slows, and for a few hours, Lagos follows a different rhythm.

It’s less spectacle for spectacle’s sake and more a living expression of Lagos history.

What Is the Eyo Festival All About?

The Eyo Festival, also known as the Adamu Orisha Play, is a traditional Yoruba celebration unique to Lagos Island. The masquerades represent ancestral spirits guiding departed souls to the afterlife, typically honouring deceased kings, chiefs, and prominent figures who’ve made significant contributions to Lagos.

The first recorded procession took place in 1854 for Oba Akitoye, and since then, the festival has only appeared when tradition calls for it. That rarity is part of what makes this return significant.

Five main Eyo groups take part, each recognised by the colour of their hats: Adimu in black, Laba in red, Oniko in yellow, Ologede in green and Agere in purple. Together, they form a procession that carries centuries of meaning.

This year’s festival is being staged in honour of four figures whose lives shaped Lagos in different ways. They include Abibatu Mogaji, the mother of President Bola Tinubu; Brigadier-General Mobolaji Johnson, Lagos State’s first military governor; Lateef Jakande, the state’s first civilian governor; and Michael Otedola, a former governor during the Third Republic.

Quick Facts About the Eyo Festival

It’s Rare and Unpredictable : Unlike annual festivals, the Eyo only happens when tradition dictates—sometimes not for years. There have been periods when Lagos went 21 years without hosting it. The last one was in 2017.

: Unlike annual festivals, the Eyo only happens when tradition dictates—sometimes not for years. There have been periods when Lagos went 21 years without hosting it. The last one was in 2017. The Mystical Week of Preparation : A full week before the festival, the senior Eyo group (Adimu, identified by black hats) goes public with their staff on a Sunday, signalling the event will take place the following Saturday. Throughout the week, each Eyo group takes turns appearing daily.

: A full week before the festival, the senior Eyo group (Adimu, identified by black hats) goes public with their staff on a Sunday, signalling the event will take place the following Saturday. Throughout the week, each Eyo group takes turns appearing daily. It’s Not Just About Performance : Traditionally, the festival served to escort departed Obas to the afterlife and usher in new leadership. It’s deeply spiritual, not merely entertainment.

: Traditionally, the festival served to escort departed Obas to the afterlife and usher in new leadership. It’s deeply spiritual, not merely entertainment. This Is Its First December Outing: Saturday marks the first time in history the Eyo Festival will be held during the festive season, making it a unique yuletide cultural experience.

Things to Know If You’re Attending

Planning to witness this spectacle? Brilliant choice. But there are important rules you absolutely must follow. These aren’t suggestions, they’re sacred traditions, and the masquerades are known to enforce them with their Opambata staffs.

The Prohibited List: