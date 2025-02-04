Claressa Shields Makes History as Boxing’s First-Ever Undisputed Women’s Heavyweight Champion

Claressa Shields has solidified her place in boxing history as a three-division champion and the first-ever undisputed women’s heavyweight champion. With an unblemished record of 16-0, Shields is the only boxer, male or female, to claim undisputed champion status across three different weight divisions in the four-belt era—junior middleweight, middleweight, and now heavyweight.

Over the weekend, Shields made history once again when she defeated the previously undefeated Danielle Perkins in a powerful fight. With just seconds left in the 10th and final round, Shields landed a decisive right hook that floored Perkins. The judges scored the fight 97-92, 99-90, and 100-89, all in Shields’ favour, securing her the win and the undisputed women’s heavyweight title.

This victory not only crowned Shields as the undisputed champion of the heavyweight division, but it also cemented her place as the first boxer in the four-belt era—regardless of gender—to become the undisputed champion in three different weight classes. Shields now holds the WBC, WBA, IBF, and WBO heavyweight titles, with the heavyweight division for women considered to start at 175 pounds.

Shields’ latest victory also ended Perkins’ undefeated record, which now stands at 5-1 with two knockouts. Meanwhile, Shields remains undefeated, with her professional record now standing at 16-0, including three knockouts.

Watch the highlights of her fight with Perkins below