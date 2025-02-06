Former Super Eagles Star Taye Taiwo Inducted into Olympique Marseille’s Club of Legends

Former Super Eagles defender Taye Taiwo has been inducted into the club of legends at Olympique Marseille, former champions of France’s Ligue 1.

Taye, who played for Marseille from 2005 to 2011, received the recognition in the presence of former forward and club advisor, Fabrizio Ravanelli.

This induction celebrates Taye’s successful stint at the Stade Vélodrome, where he made 192 appearances. During his time there, he contributed to their Ligue 1 victory in the 2009-2010 season, as well as Coupe de la Ligue titles, the Trophee des Champions, and the UEFA Intertoto Cup.

Marseille signed Taye Taiwo, then 20 years old, from Nigerian club Lobi Stars in January 2005.

Taye Taiwo is considered one of Nigeria’s finest attacking left-backs, known for his powerful shots and free kicks. He was a key player for Nigeria in the 2006, 2008, and 2010 Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.