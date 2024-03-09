Anthony Joshua Wins Fight Against Francis Ngannou | Watch Highlights

Anthony Joshua has once again proved that his boxing abilities are not to be taken for granted. In a heavyweight boxing fight against Francis Ngannou, the champion knocked out the former UFC heavyweight champion, Ngannou, with three knockdowns in less than two rounds.

The fight took place yesterday, Friday, March 8, at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Although slated for 10 rounds, Joshua floored Ngannou with a vicious right hand before knocking him down twice in the second round, leaving him flat out for the count, which ended the contest.

This victory brings Joshua, a two-time former unified world heavyweight champion, a step closer to a potential fight with WBC champion, Tyson Fury.

See the knockout punch that sent Ngannou out of the match