Connect with us

BN TV News

Anthony Joshua Wins Fight Against Francis Ngannou | Watch Highlights

BN TV Music

Anendlessocean is a Lover Boy in "LMLY" Music Video

BN TV

It's a Tale of Two Angry Men in Episode 7 (S1) of "The Interview"

Beauty BN TV Music Style

BNStyle Plus Sound: 12 Times Ayra Starr Proved Herself The Preeminent Gen-Z Style Icon

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Didi Spills the Tea to Editi about Ene's Secret Admirer in Episode 7 (S7) of "Skinny Girl In Transit"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

International Women's Day: 5 Nollywood Films with Leading Female Characters Challenging Societal Expectations

BN TV Events Music

Tems Makes a Fashionable Appearance at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards

BN TV

Daniel Etim Effiong Gets Real About Family & Fame on Episode 1 (S4) of "Mercy's Menu"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

This Episode 7 (S1) of "Dear Diane" is Where Solo Missions End | Watch

BN TV

Watch: Friends & Family Pay Tribute to Chizoba and Chizi Wigwe

BN TV

Anthony Joshua Wins Fight Against Francis Ngannou | Watch Highlights

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Anthony Joshua has once again proved that his boxing abilities are not to be taken for granted. In a heavyweight boxing fight against Francis Ngannou, the champion knocked out the former UFC heavyweight champion, Ngannou, with three knockdowns in less than two rounds.

The fight took place yesterday, Friday, March 8, at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Although slated for 10 rounds, Joshua floored Ngannou with a vicious right hand before knocking him down twice in the second round, leaving him flat out for the count, which ended the contest.

This victory brings Joshua, a two-time former unified world heavyweight champion, a step closer to a potential fight with WBC champion, Tyson Fury.

See the knockout punch that sent Ngannou out of the match

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @anthonyjoshua

Watch the highlights of the match

Watch Anthony Joshua’s reaction to his win

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Advertisement

Star Features

Get to Know More About Ted Oladele’s Tech Journey and Why He’s Building Mira in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

International Women’s Day 2024: How Can We All Inspire Inclusion for Women?

How African Female Artists Are Putting Africa on Global Music Charts

Wunmi Adelusi: How Gender-Friendly Policies Promote Inclusion in The Workplace

10 Interesting Life Lessons From Portable
css.php