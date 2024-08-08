Connect with us

Francis Ngannou Tells All: From Surviving the Sahara to UFC Glory on "The Diary Of A CEO" Podcast

In a deeply moving conversation on “The Diary Of A CEO” podcast, UFC champion Francis Ngannou opens up about the trials and triumphs that have shaped his extraordinary life. Known for having the hardest punch ever recorded in UFC history and an impressive 17-win record, Francis’ story goes beyond the octagon, revealing a resilience and mental strength that surpasses his physical prowess.

During the conversation, Francis discusses his harrowing journey from extreme poverty in Cameroon, surviving on less than $1,000 a year, to becoming one of the most feared fighters in the world. He shares the unimaginable challenges he faced while crossing the Sahara Desert and navigating treacherous borders in his quest to reach Europe.

He also reflects on the violence he experienced in his childhood, particularly his complex relationship with his father. The emotional depth of the conversation reaches new heights as he opens up about the devastating loss of his 15-month-old son, Kobe, a tragedy that turned his world upside down.

Despite recent setbacks in his career, including a loss to Nigeria’s Anthony Joshua, Francis remains focused on what lies ahead, sharing his plans for the future and his determination to continue making history in combat sports.

Watch the full conversation below:

