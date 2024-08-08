Taves Gets Personal in a Soulful Acoustic Performance of “Apology”

Taves brings a stripped-down version of his track “Apology” to life in an acoustic live performance. “Apology” is the 8th track on his recently released EP, “Are You Listening?”

Describing “Apology” as the most personal track on the EP, Taves opens up about its origins and the emotions it represents. He reflects on a real-life situation where he wishes he had acted differently, revealing the song’s deep-seated regret and vulnerability.

Taves recounts the creative process behind the track, sharing, “This one is the most personal song for me on the project… It’s about a real-life situation. I think this is one of the only songs where I’ve been able to put what happened in a certain situation down exactly as it happened, and the way it made me feel. So, I made this in Ghana with the producer Saszy [Afroshil]. At first, I did not want to do [a studio session], because I was just coming off of the camp… When I got back to Nigeria, I played the song for Bnxn, and he loved it, but it needed something. And he’s the one that came up with the concept of having a choir on the song. I think it came out really crazy.”

Watch the live performance below: