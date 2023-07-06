Possible EVS Makes Strides in Sustainable Transport with Nigeria’s Electric Taxi Launch

The transport sector in Nigeria accounts for approximately 24% of in-scope carbon emissions annually, with 72% of these emissions stemming from passenger vehicles.

As fuel prices hit historic highs, commuters are starting to feel the pinch of increasing transport fares. The typical Nigerian commuter already spends up to 40% of their income on transportation. Thankfully, there’s a better, more sustainable alternative: electric taxis and buses.

In a significant step towards sustainability and environmentally friendly transportation, Possible EVS, an innovative and sustainable mobility company in Nigeria, has announced the launch of EV Taxi, the country’s first-ever electric vehicle taxi service.

With an initial fleet of 30 units, the company has plans to expand to at least 20,000 electric taxis across major cities in Nigeria by 2028, revolutionizing public transport in the country.

The e-taxis will offer Nigerians a sustainable transportation alternative, supporting the country’s goal to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060 and contributing to the global fight against climate change.

The launch of our e-taxis is a significant step towards realizing the full potential of electric mobility in Nigeria. Our vehicles are equipped with state-of-the-art features, including spacious interiors, advanced safety systems, and user-friendly technology, says Mosope Olaosebikan, founder and CEO of Possible EVS. We’re also building a robust fast-charging infrastructure to ensure convenient access to charging stations and reduce concerns about range anxiety. With our e-taxis, Nigerians can expect a seamless and comfortable travel experience. Mosope continued

Unlike internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles that run on fuel, electric vehicles have lower operating costs. This is because electricity is generally cheaper than petrol and diesel. Additionally, electric vehicles offer several other benefits, including reduced carbon emissions, improved air quality, and decreased reliance on imported fuels.

Almost immediately, EV Taxi will create new employment opportunities for skilled drivers and support staff, Mosope said We are also looking to collaborate with interested stakeholders to promote local manufacturing and the assembly of Nigerian-made electric and hybrid cars, providing a great boost to Nigeria’s automotive industry.

Mosope is an entrepreneur with a track record of successful ventures in the tech, media, and hospitality industries. The launch of EV Taxi reflects the entrepreneur’s unwavering commitment to innovation and sustainable development.

As a patriotic and forward-thinking organization, we’re excited to be at the forefront of this transformative journey, and we are confident that our pioneering efforts will inspire other players in the transport industry to embrace sustainable practices and contribute to a cleaner, greener, and more prosperous Nigeria, the CEO said.

But Mosope himself has acknowledged that achieving such an ambitious goal would require substantial support and partnerships to succeed.

Successful implementation requires collaboration with strategic partners, both in the private and public sectors. We are open to partnerships with manufacturers, energy providers, charging infrastructure developers, and government agencies committed to climate change and renewable energy. Together, we will shape a more sustainable and progressive future for Nigeria.

About Possible EVS

Possible EVS is one of Nigeria’s leading electric vehicle experience and manufacturing companies dedicated to igniting the nation’s green mobility revolution. Their mission is to advance electric mobility and drive Nigeria toward a sustainable future with zero emissions.

They focus on sustainable mobility solutions, building a charging infrastructure network, creating awareness about electric vehicles, and delivering immersive test-driving experiences. Through their e-taxis, they provide cheap access to clean transport, showcasing the benefits of EV technology and inspiring a greener Nigeria.

To find out more about Possible EVS, Please visit their website or send an email to; [email protected]

