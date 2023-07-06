Events
#BNRSVP Events this Weekend
Hello BellaNaijarians!
The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for some amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.
So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!
And here’s the best part: if you’re hosting an event and want to get the word out, we’re here to help. Just shoot us an email with all the juicy details – the theme, date, time, venue, and a short description – at [email protected], and we’ll make sure it gets featured for free.
Make sure to check back every Thursday for our updated event listings, so you don’t miss out on any of the fun. Get ready to paint the town red!
***
Seeking an exciting EDM experience or simply in search of some fun? This is for you! Experience an electrifying night at ILÈ ORIN until the early hours with the amazing Tobi Peter and Kevin LNDN.
Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: The White Room, 4, AJ Marinho Drive, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023.
Time: 6 PM.
Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.
Date: Friday, July 7, 2023.
Time: 6 PM.
Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.
RSVP: 09088050582
Amapiano District – Lagos Loves Amapiano
Date: Friday, July 7, 2023.
Time: 8 PM.
Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
Date: Friday, July 7, 2023.
Time: 5 PM.
Venue: Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
Christian Party with loud music, games, fun, good food, connecting with fellow Christians, dancing and unburdening while singing your lungs out.
Date: Friday, July 7, 2023.
Time: 6 PM.
Venue: His Dulce Apartment, 4 Ligali Ayorinde St, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
Fashion Souk Summer Sale by Eventful
The next Fashion Souk Summer Sale by Eventful holds this weekend. This edition will feature fashionistas and shoppers’ delight with new, exciting fashion, and beauty items on exhibition from a curated list of creative Nigerian fashion, and beauty entrepreneurs, clearance sales and amazing discounts, and a family-friendly ambience with lots to eat, and drink while shopping personal, and gift items.
Date: Saturday, July 8 – Sunday, July 9, 2023.
Time: 11 AM.
Venue: Harbour Point, Wilmot Point Road, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
BMI and Premium Fun presents an epic games night filled with fun such as speed dating, networking, karaoke, games, and party.
Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Smokes and Mirrors, Rooftop, Admiralty Mall, off Admiralty Rd, Lekki Phase 1 100001, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Founders Connect Live In Lagos
Founders Connect, the renowned YouTube show hosted by Peace Itimi, is thrilled to announce its maiden edition of the Founders Connect Live event in collaboration with Africhange and Tech1M. It will bring together hundreds of tech startup founders, investors, ecosystem enablers, professionals, and more, offering attendees a unique opportunity to connect and network with their favourite founders, operators, and colleagues.
Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023.
Time: 10 AM.
Venue: Zone Tech Park, Plot 9 Gbagada Industrial Scheme, Beside UPS, Gbagada Expressway, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
Dwin, The Stoic: An Acoustic Night (Lagos)
Following the release of the outstanding Love Lane EP, Dwin, The Stoic will be headlining his first show of the year. Get ready for amazing performances from Dwin and other talented artists.
Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023.
Time: 7 PM.
RSVP: HERE
Sunday at Ilashe – Bad Beach
Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023.
Time: 3 PM.
Venue: Landmark Beach Resort, Adeniyi Jones, Oniru, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023.
Time: 9 AM.
Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.
RSVP: 09088050582
Join Obi’s House this Monday at Hard Rock Cafe for a unique experience that brings the weekend to you on a Monday night. From live music to great drinks, Obi’s House has everything you need to start your week off right. Don’t miss out on the fun!
Date: Monday, July 10, 2023.
Time: 11 PM.
Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
After work, Traffik Tuesday is the place to be. It’s always fun!
Date: Tuesday, July 11, 2023.
Time: 6 PM.
Venue: Johnny Rockets, 16 Eletu Ogabi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
Date: Tuesday, July 11, 2023.
Time: 5 PM.
Venue: El Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.
Date: Wednesday, July 12, 2023.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: 3699 Lounge, 11 Musa Yar’ Adua St, Eti-Osa, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE