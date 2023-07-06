BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for some amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.

So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!

And here’s the best part: if you’re hosting an event and want to get the word out, we’re here to help. Just shoot us an email with all the juicy details – the theme, date, time, venue, and a short description – at [email protected], and we’ll make sure it gets featured for free.

Make sure to check back every Thursday for our updated event listings, so you don’t miss out on any of the fun. Get ready to paint the town red!

***

ILÈ ORIN

Seeking an exciting EDM experience or simply in search of some fun? This is for you! Experience an electrifying night at ILÈ ORIN until the early hours with the amazing Tobi Peter and Kevin LNDN.

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: The White Room, 4, AJ Marinho Drive, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Karaoke Night

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

FDM Night

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

RSVP: 09088050582

Amapiano District – Lagos Loves Amapiano

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023.

Time: 8 PM.

Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Get On The Bus!

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

gods Can Party

Christian Party with loud music, games, fun, good food, connecting with fellow Christians, dancing and unburdening while singing your lungs out.

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: His Dulce Apartment, 4 Ligali Ayorinde St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Fashion Souk Summer Sale by Eventful

The next Fashion Souk Summer Sale by Eventful holds this weekend. This edition will feature fashionistas and shoppers’ delight with new, exciting fashion, and beauty items on exhibition from a curated list of creative Nigerian fashion, and beauty entrepreneurs, clearance sales and amazing discounts, and a family-friendly ambience with lots to eat, and drink while shopping personal, and gift items.

Date: Saturday, July 8 – Sunday, July 9, 2023.

Time: 11 AM.

Venue: Harbour Point, Wilmot Point Road, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Fun & Vibes

BMI and Premium Fun presents an epic games night filled with fun such as speed dating, networking, karaoke, games, and party.

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Smokes and Mirrors, Rooftop, Admiralty Mall, off Admiralty Rd, Lekki Phase 1 100001, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Founders Connect Live In Lagos

Founders Connect, the renowned YouTube show hosted by Peace Itimi, is thrilled to announce its maiden edition of the Founders Connect Live event in collaboration with Africhange and Tech1M. It will bring together hundreds of tech startup founders, investors, ecosystem enablers, professionals, and more, offering attendees a unique opportunity to connect and network with their favourite founders, operators, and colleagues.

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023.

Time: 10 AM.

Venue: Zone Tech Park, Plot 9 Gbagada Industrial Scheme, Beside UPS, Gbagada Expressway, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Dwin, The Stoic: An Acoustic Night (Lagos)

Following the release of the outstanding Love Lane EP, Dwin, The Stoic will be headlining his first show of the year. Get ready for amazing performances from Dwin and other talented artists.

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

RSVP: HERE

Sunday at Ilashe – Bad Beach

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Landmark Beach Resort, Adeniyi Jones, Oniru, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Sunday Brunch

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023.

Time: 9 AM.

Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

RSVP: 09088050582

Obi’s House

Join Obi’s House this Monday at Hard Rock Cafe for a unique experience that brings the weekend to you on a Monday night. From live music to great drinks, Obi’s House has everything you need to start your week off right. Don’t miss out on the fun!

Date: Monday, July 10, 2023.

Time: 11 PM.

Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Traffik Tuesday

After work, Traffik Tuesday is the place to be. It’s always fun!

Date: Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Johnny Rockets, 16 Eletu Ogabi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Tacos Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: El Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.

What’s The Rush

Date: Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: 3699 Lounge, 11 Musa Yar’ Adua St, Eti-Osa, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE