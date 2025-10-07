Ryan Destiny and Keith Powers Announced Their Engagement with the Cutest Photos Ever!

Love always finds its way back, and for Ryan Destiny and Keith Powers, it has found its way home.

The actors shared the happiest news over the weekend, announcing their engagement in a joint Instagram post on 5 October. In a series of never-before-seen photos, the couple looked completely in sync, laughing, hugging, and simply enjoying each other’s company. Ryan showed off her ring as Keith held her close, and their caption said it all: “engaged to the love of my life.”

It has been quite the journey for the pair. Ryan and Keith first met in 2015, began dating in 2018, and briefly went their separate ways in 2022 before rekindling their relationship last year. By 2024, Keith was already planning the proposal. Although, as he shared with Essence, “things came up along the way,” and he had to keep postponing it. Still, when the moment finally came, it was “intimate and tender,” and the couple say they are “still floating.”

The engagement photos felt just like them — easy, grounded, and full of warmth. There were shots of the two eating takeout at home, smiling widely, and sharing an embrace through a window. It was not a glossy, over-the-top shoot, just love in its simplest and most genuine form.

Friends and fellow stars could not contain their excitement. Lori Harvey commented, “Omg omg omg!!!!!! Congratulations!!!!!!!” while Chlöe Bailey added, “I love you guys sm.”

Ryan later thanked everyone for “the beautiful messages and love,” calling the past few days “a whirlwind of love all around.” She also expressed gratitude to the team behind the photos, writing, “Not your normal engagement shoot. Some of the most patient, kind, talented and beautiful humans I know.”

Keith also shared his appreciation. “We’re overwhelmed by the love. Thank you for all the encouraging messages and support. It means everything fr,” he wrote.

As for the wedding, they are keeping things calm and intentional. “We want to plan with patience and communication,” they told Essence. They even teased that one of their favourite artists might perform live on the big day.

See more photos below