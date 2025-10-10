Afrobeats Meets Nollywood: Judith Audu & Switch Visual Begin Production on Musical Drama “Evi”

Now, this is exciting news for film and music lovers alike! Judith Audu Productions and Switch Visual Productions have officially kicked off production for “Evi”, a female-led Afrobeats feature written and directed by Uyoyou Adia, the award-winning filmmaker behind “Casa De Novia.”

Set for release in the second quarter of 2026, “Evi” tells the story of Evi–Oghene Donalds (Evi) — a talented yet headstrong Afrobeats star whose glittering world comes crashing down when her record label suddenly drops her without compensation. Left with nothing but her pride, she’s forced to face the brutal realities of the music industry. With her loyal best friend and a troubled manager by her side, Evi sets out on a journey of self-discovery, determined to find her voice again and rebuild her life from the ground up.

The collaboration marks a new chapter for Nollywood, fusing the vibrant pulse of Afrobeats with the emotional intensity of a musical drama, a genre we rarely see on this scale. For producer and actress Judith Audu, “Evi” is a story that carries deep meaning:

This is for every woman who’s ever been told to shrink herself just to fit in,” said Audu. Evi is a bold, unapologetic story that proves women can rise above challenges and thrive on their own terms. We believe it will strike a chord with audiences everywhere.

Helmed by Judith Audu Productions (Just Not Married, Shanty Town) and Switch Visual Productions, founded by filmmaker and global travel entrepreneur Damilola Osikoya, the film is as empowering behind the scenes as it is on screen. Both producers have collaborated before on the six-episode series “Hustle” and plan to expand their partnership in 2026.

For Osikoya, “Evi” is more than just another project, it’s an opportunity to tell a story that transcends borders:

As both a travel expert and filmmaker, I have always been passionate about stories that move across borders. Evi is entertaining, but it also carries a message about truth, resilience and representation. This collaboration gives us the chance to bring that message to life in the best way possible.

Backed by CcHub in partnership with Africa No Filter, with support from the Gates Foundation, “Evi” continues Nollywood’s ongoing evolution towards bold, globally resonant storytelling.

As for Adia, whose storytelling often explores the intersection of vulnerability and strength, the heart of”Evi” lies in its emotional truth:

When I write or direct, I want stories that people can feel in their hearts. This is not just about music, but about survival and second chances. Many artists, especially women, go through these struggles in silence. With this film, we want our audience to feel inspired by Evi’s journey.

With an all-female production team, a spotlight on Afrobeats, and an emotionally charged story at its core, “Evi” brings together rhythm, resilience, and representation in one cinematic experience. The cast reveal will be announced soon, with more updates on the production expected in the coming months.