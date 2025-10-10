Kariim IV Explores Love, Desire & Vulnerability in His Debut EP “The Woman Condition”

24-year-old Afrobeats and RnB artist Kariim IV is stepping into the spotlight with his debut EP, “The Woman Condition,” a collection that feels both personal and deeply relatable.

Drawing from his own encounters and reflections, Kariim IV uses the project to explore how women move through emotions like love, desire, trust, and vulnerability. “The Woman Condition is a personal project inspired by my real-life encounters and reflections on women in different emotional states,” he shares. “Each track captures a unique chapter of these experiences, making the EP both intimate and relatable.”

Across four tracks — “Koribe,” “Boys Anthem,” “Lehmino” and “Enyeama” — Kariim IV takes listeners on a gentle emotional journey, tracing moments of affection, curiosity, and introspection. The soundscape sits comfortably between Afrobeats and R&B, with smooth melodies and storytelling at its centre.

Born and raised in Nigeria, Kariim IV’s musical world was shaped by a mix of Afrobeats rhythms and global pop sounds. It’s a balance that now defines his art — rooted in feeling but never lacking rhythm. His goal, he says, is to create music that reflects “the complexities of human connection,” especially within relationships.

With “The Woman Condition,” Kariim IV introduces himself as an artist who isn’t afraid to express vulnerability and reflection, while still keeping his sound refreshing and grounded. It’s an invitation to listen, feel, and maybe even see a bit of yourself in the stories he tells.

