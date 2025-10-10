Connect with us

Music Scoop

Ftarget’s “Work Pay” Is the Soundtrack to Every Payday Mood

Movies & TV Music Scoop

Offset Shuts Down The Jennifer Hudson Show’s Spirit Tunnel with Style & Swagger

Music Scoop

Kariim IV Explores Love, Desire & Vulnerability in His Debut EP "The Woman Condition"

Music News Promotions

Captain of the Culture: Don Julio Marks BNXN's Album Celebration

BN TV Music

Rema’s “Fun” Video is a Feel-Good Reminder to Breathe, Laugh & Live Fully

Music News Promotions

Reliving the Beauty of The Enchanted Concerts In Celebration of Nigeria’s 65 Years of Independence

Music News Promotions

Toye Jay (Akiika) Drops Official Video for "Somori" — A Celebration of Southwest Swagger

Music Scoop

Adekunle Gold Dropped a 15-Track Album "Fuji" and the Only Rule Is “No Skips”

Music Style

Asake’s New Look Has Fans Screaming “See Fine Boy!”

Events Music

Encore Debuts in Lagos to Redefine the Afrobeats Live Experience

Music

Ftarget’s “Work Pay” Is the Soundtrack to Every Payday Mood

Ftarget returns with “Work Pay,” an Afrobeats record that honours the joy and triumph that come when hard work finally pays off.
Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

After the release of his hit single “No Panic (30 BG),” Afrobeats artist Ftarget returns with a new track titled Work Pay.”

“Work Pay” is a catchy, easy-going song that celebrates the sweet rewards that come after hard work. With smooth vocals and an upbeat Afrobeats rhythm, Ftarget captures that satisfying moment when hustle turns into enjoyment.

Speaking on the release, Ftarget shared, “It’s a song for everyone who’s been on their hustle — it’s about enjoying the fruits of your labour and living the soft life you’ve earned.”

This marks his fifth single, following “New Level,” “Hear Me,” “No Gree,” and “No Panic (30 BG).” Each release has shown Ftarget’s growing artistry and his ability to connect with listeners through relatable storytelling and vibrant sound.

Listen below

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php