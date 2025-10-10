Ftarget’s “Work Pay” Is the Soundtrack to Every Payday Mood

After the release of his hit single “No Panic (30 BG),” Afrobeats artist Ftarget returns with a new track titled “Work Pay.”

“Work Pay” is a catchy, easy-going song that celebrates the sweet rewards that come after hard work. With smooth vocals and an upbeat Afrobeats rhythm, Ftarget captures that satisfying moment when hustle turns into enjoyment.

Speaking on the release, Ftarget shared, “It’s a song for everyone who’s been on their hustle — it’s about enjoying the fruits of your labour and living the soft life you’ve earned.”

This marks his fifth single, following “New Level,” “Hear Me,” “No Gree,” and “No Panic (30 BG).” Each release has shown Ftarget’s growing artistry and his ability to connect with listeners through relatable storytelling and vibrant sound.

Listen below