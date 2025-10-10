Offset Shuts Down The Jennifer Hudson Show’s Spirit Tunnel with Style & Swagger

Offset really turned it up on the Spirit Tunnel of The Jennifer Hudson Show.

Before stepping onto the main stage, the rapper made his way through the now-famous hallway, where he was met with cheers, claps, and a full-on chant from Jennifer Hudson’s team. The Spirit Tunnel has become one of the show’s most joyful traditions — a pre-show moment where guests are hyped up by staff singing a customised song in their honour — and Offset’s entrance definitely had everyone moving.

Wearing a camo hoodie layered over a white tee, oversized studded jeans, and chunky dark shoes, Offset looked every bit the stylish rapper he is. His dark sunglasses and silver chains added a polished edge to his casual, confident look.

As he danced and posed down the corridor, the team sang a catchy call-and-response chant —

“Offset, go whoop, that’s J-Hud!

Offset, here he is, is in for the love!”

The whole moment captured the lively spirit that has made the Spirit Tunnel one of The Jennifer Hudson Show’s most-loved segments. Offset brought his usual charm and charisma, setting just the right mood before his interview with Jennifer Hudson.

Watch his dance below