Tiwa Savage Keeps It Real on OffAir with Gbemi and Toolz | Watch

Tiwa Savage Keeps It Real on OffAir with Gbemi and Toolz | Watch

Tiwa Savage sits down with Gbemi and Toolz on OffAir to talk motherhood, music, faith, and her truth about the salon drama with Seyi Shay.
Published

15 minutes ago

 on

The Queen of Afrobeats herself, Tiwa Savage, joins Gbemi and Toolz on a brand-new episode of OffAir, and it’s giving all the realness we love.

In this sit-down, Tiwa talks about her journey so far. The highs, the lessons, and what truly drives her. From music and motherhood to fame and faith, she opens up about life behind the spotlight, including the much-talked-about salon moment with Seyi Shay, sharing her side of the story.

Tiwa also takes us through her favourite musical eras — from her early Afro Pop Princess days with “Kele Kele Love” and “Love Me, Love Me, Love Me,” to her Queen of Afrobeats reign marked by “Eminado,” “All Over,” and “Ma Lo,” and finally, her current African Bad Gyal phase with hits like “Koroba” and “Somebody’s Son.”

Speaking on her latest album, “This One Is Personal,” Tiwa revealed that her favourite track to make was “10%.” The conversation flows easily, filled with laughter, reflection, and that signature OffAir warmth that makes every guest feel right at home.

Catch Tiwa’s full conversation on OffAir with Gbemi and Toolz below. It’s one for the books.

