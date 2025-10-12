Ghana’s In! The Black Stars Secure Their Spot at the 2026 World Cup

Ghana is headed to the 2026 FIFA World Cup! The Black Stars booked their spot after a 1–0 win over Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday night.

Mohammed Kudus scored the decisive goal just minutes into the second half, securing Ghana’s place at the top of Group I. The team’s qualification was also boosted by Mali’s 4–1 win over Madagascar, leaving the Black Stars six points clear at the top.

It was a lively night in Accra as fans filled the stadium, hopeful and expectant. Ghana started strongly, holding the ball with confidence and testing Comoros’ defence. Jordan Ayew came close in the first half, but his shot went wide after an impressive solo run. Kudus eventually broke the deadlock in the 48th minute, putting the hosts firmly in control.

From there, the Black Stars managed the game with focus and composure, keeping Comoros at bay until the final whistle. The celebrations that followed were instant — cheers, chants, and flags waving proudly as Ghana sealed another World Cup journey.

This marks another milestone for the Black Stars, who will now turn their attention to preparations for football’s biggest stage.