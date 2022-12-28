Meet the Cast of “Shanty Town,”  the Nigerian Crime Thriller Coming to Netflix in January

Netflix has announced the release date for the six-part Nigerian crime thriller, “Shanty Town.”

The Xavier Ighorodje and Chichi Nworah creation follows the story of three Lagos-based hustlers who unite to wage war against the biggest and most ruthless crime ring in the state.

Shanty Town’s incredible star cast features Nollywood veterans like Richard Mofe–Damijo, Ini Edo, Chidi Mokeme, Nse Ikpe–Etim, Shola Shobowale, Shaffy Bello, Ali Nuhu, and Uche Jombo. Also featuring in this star-studded show are Zubby Michael, Nancy Isime, Yaw Naija, Omowunmi Dada, Mercy Eke, Shola Sobowale, Regina Daniels, Judith Audu, and one half of iconic Nigerian music duo P-Square, Peter Okoye.

Chichi Nworah, producer of the show says about the upcoming release; “’Shanty Town is a unique show in that it is at once different as it is familiar. The tale of redemption will especially resonate with audiences familiar with the grit and hustle mentality of Lagos, and indeed other fast-paced and vibrant cities around the world. We are spotlighting the underbelly of the city, and bringing to life the various character dynamics that exist beneath the cover of everyday “normal life,” thus telling a truly fresh and compelling story. I cannot wait for the entire world to see Shanty Town!”

The show debuts globally and is exclusive to Netflix on January 20, 2023.

Meet the cast below: