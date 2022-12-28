Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood

Meet the Cast of "Shanty Town,"  the Nigerian Crime Thriller Coming to Netflix in January

Movies & TV Scoop

Here's What We Know About the Coming Nigerian Vampire TV Series & Comic "Naija Vamp"

Movies & TV Nollywood

The cast of "Far From Home" share their favourite moments from the Netflix series

BN TV Movies & TV

Mercy Eke had a lot to get off her chest in this episode of #WithChude

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Bimbo Ademoye Shares First Episode of Her New Series “Sibe” | Watch

Movies & TV Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

Omowunmi Dada Is Engaged 💍

Movies & TV Scoop

Gasali Adeyemo on Designing the Batik Fabrics in "The Woman King"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Genoveva Umeh, Tomi Ojo & Elma Mbadiwe Had So Much Fun Working on Netflix's "Far From Home"

BN TV Movies & TV

BBNaija’s Phyna & Groovy team up in this episode of the “Ndani TGIF Show”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Exclusive Interview with "Far From Home" Stars Gbubemi Ejeye, Bolanle Ninalowo & Mike Afolarin | Watch

Movies & TV

Meet the Cast of “Shanty Town,”  the Nigerian Crime Thriller Coming to Netflix in January

Published

30 mins ago

 on

Chidi Mokeme

Netflix has announced the release date for the six-part Nigerian crime thriller, “Shanty Town.”

The Xavier Ighorodje and Chichi Nworah creation follows the story of three Lagos-based hustlers who unite to wage war against the biggest and most ruthless crime ring in the state.

Shanty Town’s incredible star cast features Nollywood veterans like Richard MofeDamijo, Ini Edo, Chidi Mokeme, Nse IkpeEtim, Shola Shobowale, Shaffy Bello, Ali Nuhu, and Uche Jombo. Also featuring in this star-studded show are Zubby Michael, Nancy Isime, Yaw Naija, Omowunmi Dada, Mercy Eke, Shola Sobowale, Regina Daniels, Judith Audu, and one half of iconic Nigerian music duo P-Square, Peter Okoye.

Chichi Nworah, producer of the show says about the upcoming release; “’Shanty Town is a unique show in that it is at once different as it is familiar. The tale of redemption will especially resonate with audiences familiar with the grit and hustle mentality of Lagos, and indeed other fast-paced and vibrant cities around the world. We are spotlighting the underbelly of the city, and bringing to life the various character dynamics that exist beneath the cover of everyday “normal life,” thus telling a truly fresh and compelling story. I cannot wait for the entire world to see Shanty Town!”

The show debuts globally and is exclusive to Netflix on January 20, 2023.

Meet the cast below:

Shola Shobowale

Nse Ikpe-Etim

Richard Mofe-Damijo

Shaffy Bello

Ini Edo

Zubby Michael

Ali Nuhu

Nancy Isime

Mercy Eke

Peter Okoye

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Star Features

Comet Nwosu: Have You Begun Summarising Your 2022?

Statues Also Breathe – an Artistic Representation of the Chibok Girls – is a Reminder of the Importance of Humanising Our Stories

#BNShareYourHustle: Gifting is made simple for you & your guests with My Wishlistng

Money Matters with Nimi: It is Time for your Annual Financial Check-up

#BN2022Epilogues: This Year Drained Eniola But She’s Ready to Bask in the Goodies of the Remaining Days
css.php