The cast of "Far From Home" share their favourite moments from the Netflix series

Mercy Eke had a lot to get off her chest in this episode of #WithChude

Bimbo Ademoye Shares First Episode of Her New Series “Sibe” | Watch

Omowunmi Dada Is Engaged 💍

Gasali Adeyemo on Designing the Batik Fabrics in "The Woman King"

Genoveva Umeh, Tomi Ojo & Elma Mbadiwe Had So Much Fun Working on Netflix's "Far From Home"

BBNaija’s Phyna & Groovy team up in this episode of the “Ndani TGIF Show”

Exclusive Interview with "Far From Home" Stars Gbubemi Ejeye, Bolanle Ninalowo & Mike Afolarin | Watch

Watch this Super Insightful Episode of “Toke Moments” featuring Bolanle Olukanni

Linda Osifo talks growing and glowing on “Me, Her & Everything Else” podcast

The cast of Netflix’s rave-of-the-moment show, “Far From Home,” sat down with Taymesan Emmanuel for some of the best and most juicy bits from behind the scenes of the set.

Genoveva Umeh (Zina), Emeka Nwagbaraocha (Frank), Tomi Ojo (Rahila), Gbubemi Ejeye (Adufe), Mike Afolarin (Ishaya Bello), and Elma Mbadiwe (Carmen), all gave us a bit of what it was like being on the set; meeting and working with role models in the industry, most ready on set, the food prefects, most interesting part about being part of the show, making friends and more.

Watch:

