Mercy Eke had a lot to get off her chest in this episode of #WithChude

Bimbo Ademoye Shares First Episode of Her New Series “Sibe” | Watch

Sisi Yemmie’s Homemade Cough Syrup Recipe is Perfect for the Harmattan Season

Angel discusses Body Dysmorphia & Insecurities with Teefah and Mona on “Of Blood, Bone and Water”

Genoveva Umeh, Tomi Ojo & Elma Mbadiwe Had So Much Fun Working on Netflix's "Far From Home"

BBNaija’s Phyna & Groovy team up in this episode of the “Ndani TGIF Show”

Exclusive Interview with "Far From Home" Stars Gbubemi Ejeye, Bolanle Ninalowo & Mike Afolarin | Watch

Mercy Johnson Okojie & Real Warri Pikin make lafun and groundnut soup in episode 5 of “Mercy’s Menu”

A must-try pepper beef stew & plantain recipe from Ify’s Kitchen

"Tinsel" is Celebrating its 3500th Episode with the Documentary "Through The Decades: A Tinsel Story" | Watch the Trailer

Published

2 hours ago

 on

In this episode of #WithChude, Chude Jideonwo sits with winner of Big Brother Naija season 4 and founder of M & M Luxury, Mercy Eke.

Lambo, as she is popularly known, speaks with Chude in this compelling interview about the child her mother almost aborted, cyberbullying, controversies, disrespect from certain parts of the media, and why she’s happy that Phyna is the latest BBNaija winner.

Mercy Eke had a lot to get off her chest on this episode of #WithChude.

Head over to watch.withchude.com and listen to the full podcast on listen.withchude.com.

Watch:

