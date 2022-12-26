Connect with us

Bimbo Ademoye Shares First Episode of Her New Series “Sibe” | Watch

Sisi Yemmie’s Homemade Cough Syrup Recipe is Perfect for the Harmattan Season

Angel discusses Body Dysmorphia & Insecurities with Teefah and Mona on “Of Blood, Bone and Water”

Genoveva Umeh, Tomi Ojo & Elma Mbadiwe Had So Much Fun Working on Netflix's "Far From Home"

BBNaija’s Phyna & Groovy team up in this episode of the “Ndani TGIF Show”

Exclusive Interview with "Far From Home" Stars Gbubemi Ejeye, Bolanle Ninalowo & Mike Afolarin | Watch

Mercy Johnson Okojie & Real Warri Pikin make lafun and groundnut soup in episode 5 of “Mercy’s Menu”

A must-try pepper beef stew & plantain recipe from Ify’s Kitchen

"Tinsel" is Celebrating its 3500th Episode with the Documentary "Through The Decades: A Tinsel Story" | Watch the Trailer

Here’s an easy recipe from Sisi Yemmie on how to make Nigerian-style vegetable spring rolls

Published

9 hours ago

 on

Bimbo Ademoye has released the first episode of her highly anticipated web series, “Sibe.”

The series is based on the travails and adventures of the eccentric and hilarious character, Sibe (played by Bimbo Ademoye)

The actress wrote in an Instagram post in November; “I have played different characters, but Sibe has to be one of absolute fav ever! I cannot wait for you to meet this crazy human called Sibe.”

The first installment of “Sibe” features popular Nollywood actors Adedimeji Lateef, Kunle Remi, Abimbola IdowuThomas, Uzor Arukwe, and Akintunde Yusuf, and it’s directed by Sunkanmi Adebayo.

Watch the first episode below:

 

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

css.php