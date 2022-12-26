Bimbo Ademoye Shares First Episode of Her New Series “Sibe” | Watch

Bimbo Ademoye has released the first episode of her highly anticipated web series, “Sibe.”

The series is based on the travails and adventures of the eccentric and hilarious character, Sibe (played by Bimbo Ademoye)

The actress wrote in an Instagram post in November; “I have played different characters, but Sibe has to be one of absolute fav ever! I cannot wait for you to meet this crazy human called Sibe.”

The first installment of “Sibe” features popular Nollywood actors Adedimeji Lateef, Kunle Remi, Abimbola IdowuThomas, Uzor Arukwe, and Akintunde Yusuf, and it’s directed by Sunkanmi Adebayo.

Watch the first episode below: