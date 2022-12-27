Niyi Akinmolayan’s Live Action/CGI Film “Mikolo” Is Coming to the Big Screens in 2023

Niyi Akinmolayan‘s production company Anthill Studios is working on a big family-themed adventure project billed to hit the big screen in 2023, according to Shock.

Principal photography for the live action/CGI feature “Mikolo” has begun in the mountainous region of Ondo State, Nigeria. The plot details have not yet been revealed, but “Mikolo” is said to be the first kid-centered cinematic release in Nollywood, and by Anthill Studios.

📌Watch Now: Yvonne Jegede, Daniel Etim Efffiong will star in "Mikolo" written/Directed by @niyiakinmolayan + heading to the big screens across in 2023 https://t.co/Ki8QuMs7lM pic.twitter.com/sL7zA9ZMsf — S H ⚡ C K ! (@Shockng) December 25, 2022

It will star Nollywood stars Etim Effiong and Yvonne Jegede, as well as child actors Fiyinfoluwa Asenuga and Oluwapamilerinayo in lead roles.