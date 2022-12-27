Connect with us

Nollywood

Niyi Akinmolayan’s Live Action/CGI Film “Mikolo" Is Coming to the Big Screens in 2023

Movies & TV Nollywood

The cast of "Far From Home" share their favourite moments from the Netflix series

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Bimbo Ademoye Shares First Episode of Her New Series “Sibe” | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Genoveva Umeh, Tomi Ojo & Elma Mbadiwe Had So Much Fun Working on Netflix's "Far From Home"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Exclusive Interview with "Far From Home" Stars Gbubemi Ejeye, Bolanle Ninalowo & Mike Afolarin | Watch

Movies & TV Nollywood

Linda Osifo talks growing and glowing on “Me, Her & Everything Else” podcast

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

"Tinsel" is Celebrating its 3500th Episode with the Documentary "Through The Decades: A Tinsel Story" | Watch the Trailer

Movies & TV Music Nollywood Scoop Sweet Spot

A Look Back at 2022’s Most Remarkable Moments in Nigerian Entertainment

Events Movies & TV Nollywood

Nollywood Stars Stepped Out for the Premiere of Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi’s Film “Ijakumo: The Born Again Stripper” | See Photos

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Ini Dima-Okojie talks the relatability of Showmax's "Flawsome," her character’s essence & views on women's empowerment

Nollywood

Niyi Akinmolayan’s Live Action/CGI Film “Mikolo” Is Coming to the Big Screens in 2023

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Niyi Akinmolayan‘s production company Anthill Studios is working on a big family-themed adventure project billed to hit the big screen in 2023, according to Shock.

Principal photography for the live action/CGI feature “Mikolo” has begun in the mountainous region of Ondo State, Nigeria. The plot details have not yet been revealed, but “Mikolo” is said to be the first kid-centered cinematic release in Nollywood, and by Anthill Studios.

It will star Nollywood stars Etim Effiong and Yvonne Jegede, as well as child actors Fiyinfoluwa Asenuga and Oluwapamilerinayo in lead roles.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anthill Studios (@_anthillstudios)

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Star Features

#BNShareYourHustle: Gifting is made simple for you & your guests with My Wishlistng

Money Matters with Nimi: It is Time for your Annual Financial Check-up

#BN2022Epilogues: This Year Drained Eniola But She’s Ready to Bask in the Goodies of the Remaining Days

See Brittle Paper’s 100 Notable African Books of 2022

#BN2022Epilogues: For Oluwadamilola Fisayo, 2022 Had Many Chapters of Beautiful and Challenging Moments
css.php