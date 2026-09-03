Lateef Adedimeji & Mo Bimpe Served Bride-and-Groom Looks at A Mama Deola Wedding Story

If it had not been that we know the theme of A Mama Deola Wedding Story is wedding couture, we would have assumed that the Adedimejis decided to get married all over again, and you wouldn’t blame us. Because why else would Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe show up to a movie premiere looking this much like a bride and groom?

The couple brought their own take on the dress code to the Lagos premiere, with Mo Bimpe going for an off-white bridal-inspired mini dress and Lateef stepping out in an off-white pinstripe suit. Together, they looked very much like they had come straight from their own wedding ceremony and simply taken a little detour to the cinema.

Mo Bimpe’s dress, made by Juliet Peters, featured a V-neckline, subtle puff sleeves and a structured bell-shaped skirt, all in off-white tweed. The back was finished with an oversized bow at the waist, giving the mini dress an extra touch that made it even more suited to the evening’s theme.

She kept the bridal references going with her accessories, carrying a small floral bouquet tied with a white ribbon and pairing it with pearl statement earrings, a tennis bracelet and a statement ring. Her off-white pointed-toe slingback pumps came with sculptural heels and crystal-embellished bow straps.

Her beauty look featured a high beehive updo with one soft tendril framing her face. Defined cat-eye liner, rosy blush and a glossy brown lip completed her makeup.

Lateef took a more traditional route with his take on wedding couture. He wore a tailored off-white pinstripe double-breasted suit with wide-leg trousers, paired with a light blue dress shirt and navy patterned tie. Black leather dress shoes completed the outfit, while gold stud earrings, a gold bracelet and a signet ring added his finishing touches.

The Adedimejis were styled by Zack Styling, and their coordinated appearance comes shortly after another special celebration for the couple. Lateef and Mo recently held a thanksgiving party following the arrival of their triplets, making their appearance at the A Mama Deola Wedding Story premiere another outing for the family.

For those who may need a quick reminder, Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe are both Nollywood actors, with Lateef also working as a filmmaker and producer, while Mo Bimpe is an actress, filmmaker and entrepreneur. The couple got married in 2021 and have continued to build their careers individually while also working together in the Nigerian film industry.

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Photo Credit: Lateef Adedimeji/Instagram