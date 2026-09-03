Connect with us

Style Sweet Spot

Lateef Adedimeji & Mo Bimpe Served Bride-and-Groom Looks at A Mama Deola Wedding Story

Style

Veekee James Was Her Own Muse at the A Mama Deola Wedding Story Premiere | See Photos

Beauty Beauty Look Scoop Style Weddings

Osas Ighodaro Looked Every Bit the Bride in This Veekee James Gown for A Mama Deola Wedding Story Premiere

Scoop Style

Dorathy Bachor Gives the Classic White Shirt and Denim Combo a Fresh Update

Beauty Scoop Style

Tamunosoye Karibi-George Has Given Us Six Very Different Reasons to Watch Her at Miss World 2026

Scoop Style

Joselyn Dumas’ Mini Lace Birthday Dress Is Such a Good Way to Wear Red | See Photos

Scoop Style

Iyabo Ojo Goes From Cowboy Glam to Orange Mini Dress for Rakeem’s First Birthday

Scoop Style Sweet Spot

Priscilla Ojo & Juma Jux Show Us How to Do Cowboy Style for Son Rakeem’s First Birthday | See Photos

Style

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s Latest BBNaija Look Is a Japanese-Inspired Take on Nigerian Regal Style

Culture Style

Joselyn Dumas Wears Pink and Blue Kente to Bozoma Saint John's Traditional Wedding in Accra

Style

Lateef Adedimeji & Mo Bimpe Served Bride-and-Groom Looks at A Mama Deola Wedding Story

Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe embraced the wedding couture theme at the A Mama Deola Wedding Story premiere, with Mo in Juliet Peters and Lateef in an off-white suit.
Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Lateef Adedimeji in an off-white pinstripe suit and Mo Bimpe in a Juliet Peters tweed bridal mini dress

Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe bring bridal style to the A Mama Deola Wedding Story premiere.

If it had not been that we know the theme of A Mama Deola Wedding Story is wedding couture, we would have assumed that the Adedimejis decided to get married all over again, and you wouldn’t blame us. Because why else would Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe show up to a movie premiere looking this much like a bride and groom?

The couple brought their own take on the dress code to the Lagos premiere, with Mo Bimpe going for an off-white bridal-inspired mini dress and Lateef stepping out in an off-white pinstripe suit. Together, they looked very much like they had come straight from their own wedding ceremony and simply taken a little detour to the cinema.

Mo Bimpe’s dress, made by Juliet Peters, featured a V-neckline, subtle puff sleeves and a structured bell-shaped skirt, all in off-white tweed. The back was finished with an oversized bow at the waist, giving the mini dress an extra touch that made it even more suited to the evening’s theme.

Mo Bimpe holding a white floral bouquet in a structured bell mini dress with Lateef Adedimeji

Mo Bimpe accessorising her Juliet Peters mini dress with a white floral bouquet.

She kept the bridal references going with her accessories, carrying a small floral bouquet tied with a white ribbon and pairing it with pearl statement earrings, a tennis bracelet and a statement ring. Her off-white pointed-toe slingback pumps came with sculptural heels and crystal-embellished bow straps.

Her beauty look featured a high beehive updo with one soft tendril framing her face. Defined cat-eye liner, rosy blush and a glossy brown lip completed her makeup.

Lateef took a more traditional route with his take on wedding couture. He wore a tailored off-white pinstripe double-breasted suit with wide-leg trousers, paired with a light blue dress shirt and navy patterned tie. Black leather dress shoes completed the outfit, while gold stud earrings, a gold bracelet and a signet ring added his finishing touches.

Lateef Adedimeji showing a luxury leather strap watch, gold signet ring, and pinstripe suit cuff

A detailed look at Lateef Adedimeji’s luxury watch and gold accessories styled by Zack Styling.

The Adedimejis were styled by Zack Styling, and their coordinated appearance comes shortly after another special celebration for the couple. Lateef and Mo recently held a thanksgiving party following the arrival of their triplets, making their appearance at the A Mama Deola Wedding Story premiere another outing for the family.

For those who may need a quick reminder, Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe are both Nollywood actors, with Lateef also working as a filmmaker and producer, while Mo Bimpe is an actress, filmmaker and entrepreneur. The couple got married in 2021 and have continued to build their careers individually while also working together in the Nigerian film industry.

Mo Bimpe showcasing a high beehive updo and glam makeup next to Lateef Adedimeji

Mo Bimpe pairing a classic beehive updo and rosy glam makeup with her bridal-inspired premiere look.

***
Photo Credit: Lateef Adedimeji/Instagram

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php