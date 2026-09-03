Veekee James Was Her Own Muse at the A Mama Deola Wedding Story Premiere | See Photos

You know when the person responsible for dressing everyone else decides it is finally their turn? That was Veekee James at the A Mama Deola Wedding Story premiere. She designed her own gown for the wedding couture-themed evening, added a long veil, and showed up looking very much like a bride who had somewhere to be.

The Nigerian fashion designer and creative director is known for her couture creations and custom looks for celebrities, and this time, she put all that creativity into her own premiere look. Veekee chose a white ballgown with a structured basque-waist corset and a full, floor-sweeping skirt.

The bodice was where things got particularly interesting. It featured a sheer illusion yoke and cap sleeves, with rows of crystals and beads arranged across the chest in a swirling architectural pattern. The skirt kept its shape with soft pleating at the waist, while the textured white fabric gave the gown a subtle finish.

Then came the veil, because if you are going to lean into wedding couture, you might as well go all the way. Veekee wore a long tulle veil attached at the crown of her head, extending to the floor and spreading out behind her. It gave the ballgown a proper bridal finish without taking away from the gown itself.

Her jewellery kept things equally luxe, with long silver drop earrings featuring stacked rectangular-cut diamonds, a tennis bracelet, a circular statement ring and a large diamond wedding ring set. She kept her nails classic with a neat French manicure.

Veekee’s hair came in a half-up, half-down style, with the hair at the crown shaped into a structured bow while sleek, straight lengths fell down her back. Her makeup featured a defined winged cat-eye, warm bronzed cheeks, rosy blush and a glossy nude-brown lip.

And there is something particularly fitting about seeing Veekee in a look she created herself. She has become one of the familiar names behind some of Nigerian celebrities’ biggest red-carpet appearances, creating couture gowns for actresses, musicians and public figures, while also building her own fashion label around custom and bridal designs.

For this premiere, though, she was her own muse. And given the wedding couture theme, a Veekee James-designed ballgown, veil and diamonds made quite a lot of sense.

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Photo Credit: Veekee James/Instagram