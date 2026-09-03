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Veekee James Was Her Own Muse at the A Mama Deola Wedding Story Premiere | See Photos

Fashion designer Veekee James wore a bespoke white ballgown and floor-length tulle veil to the Lagos premiere of A Mama Deola Wedding Story, featuring a structured basque corset and a crystal-beaded sheer yoke.
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Veekee James in a full white basque-waist ballgown with an embellished corset

Veekee James served as her own muse in a bespoke white ballgown designed for the wedding couture dress code.

You know when the person responsible for dressing everyone else decides it is finally their turn? That was Veekee James at the A Mama Deola Wedding Story premiere. She designed her own gown for the wedding couture-themed evening, added a long veil, and showed up looking very much like a bride who had somewhere to be.

The Nigerian fashion designer and creative director is known for her couture creations and custom looks for celebrities, and this time, she put all that creativity into her own premiere look. Veekee chose a white ballgown with a structured basque-waist corset and a full, floor-sweeping skirt.

The bodice was where things got particularly interesting. It featured a sheer illusion yoke and cap sleeves, with rows of crystals and beads arranged across the chest in a swirling architectural pattern. The skirt kept its shape with soft pleating at the waist, while the textured white fabric gave the gown a subtle finish.

Veekee James holding out a wide tulle veil in a white corset ballgown

Veekee James spreading her tulle veil to complete her wedding couture premiere look.

Then came the veil, because if you are going to lean into wedding couture, you might as well go all the way. Veekee wore a long tulle veil attached at the crown of her head, extending to the floor and spreading out behind her. It gave the ballgown a proper bridal finish without taking away from the gown itself.

Her jewellery kept things equally luxe, with long silver drop earrings featuring stacked rectangular-cut diamonds, a tennis bracelet, a circular statement ring and a large diamond wedding ring set. She kept her nails classic with a neat French manicure.

Swirling crystal beadwork on a sheer bodice with a diamond wedding ring and tennis bracelet

Intricate crystal beadwork and fine diamond jewelry on Veekee James’ bespoke premiere gown.

Veekee’s hair came in a half-up, half-down style, with the hair at the crown shaped into a structured bow while sleek, straight lengths fell down her back. Her makeup featured a defined winged cat-eye, warm bronzed cheeks, rosy blush and a glossy nude-brown lip.

And there is something particularly fitting about seeing Veekee in a look she created herself. She has become one of the familiar names behind some of Nigerian celebrities’ biggest red-carpet appearances, creating couture gowns for actresses, musicians and public figures, while also building her own fashion label around custom and bridal designs.

For this premiere, though, she was her own muse. And given the wedding couture theme, a Veekee James-designed ballgown, veil and diamonds made quite a lot of sense.

Veekee James displaying a crystal beaded sheer bodice and half-up bow hairstyle

Veekee James pairing a beaded illusion corset with a sculpted bow hairstyle and diamond drop earrings.

Veekee James posing in a custom white ballgown with a long billowing tulle veil

Veekee James making a dramatic statement in a custom ballgown and floor-length veil at the A Mama Deola Wedding Story premiere.

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Photo Credit: Veekee James/Instagram

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