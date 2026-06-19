Tyla’s “Is It Love” Explores Love, Longing & Emotional Vulnerability in New Single

South African pop star Tyla is ushering in her next era with “Is It Love,” a sultry new single that offers fans an exciting glimpse into her highly anticipated studio album, “APOP.” Blending smooth R&B with global rhythms, the track explores the emotional highs and uncertainties of modern romance while asking one unforgettable question: “Is it love if you don’t cry?”

Rather than suggesting that tears are the ultimate proof of affection, the song uses crying as a poetic metaphor for emotional vulnerability and the desire to feel deeply seen by a partner. Throughout the track, Tyla longs for reassurance, choosing actions over empty words and craving the kind of commitment that leaves no room for doubt. Lyrics about wanting someone to “water my roots” and prove their devotion reflect a yearning for emotional security, unwavering attention, and a love that feels undeniable.

To bring those emotions to life, Tyla pairs the song with a cinematic music video directed by Aerin Moreno. The visual opens with the singer delivering captivating choreography inside a blue-lit apartment, creating an atmosphere that is both intimate and haunting. As the song builds, so does the chaos around her: glass shatters, water floods the room, and the world she occupies begins to unravel while she keeps dancing through it all. A mysterious love interest watches from outside the window, reinforcing the song’s themes of longing, distance, and the search for emotional connection.

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