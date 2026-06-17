Too Cute! See These Photos of Shakira & Uganda’s Ghetto Kids on the World Cup Anthem Set

The timeline is filled with match updates. But while we are cheering for our African teams during the group stages, we are also counting down to the halftime show at MetLife Stadium on 19 July, where Colombian superstar Shakira will share the stage with Uganda’s Ghetto Kids. Until then, these behind-the-scenes photos are more than enough to keep the excitement going.

The images take us straight onto the set of “Dai Dai,” the official anthem of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which also features Burna Boy. After catching Shakira’s attention online, the Kampala-based dance group was invited to join the project, bringing the same high-speed choreography that made them internet favourites to one of football’s biggest musical moments. Set against a sweeping desert landscape anchored by a towering baobab tree, the shoot feels every bit as joyful as the song itself.

In the first frame, Shakira stands at the centre of a group photo with the children and a crew member, dressed in a teal beaded performance look. Around her, the Ghetto Kids wear an eclectic mix of shorts, shirts and African print skirts, creating a colourful visual that matches the mood on set. The next image captures them doing what they do best—moving across the sand with the kind of precision and enthusiasm that has earned them fans around the world.

For the Ghetto Kids, the appearance is another remarkable chapter in a story that began on the streets of Kampala and continues to reach new audiences across the globe. And if these behind-the-scenes glimpses are anything to go by, their performance alongside Shakira is set to be one of the halftime show’s most talked-about highlights.