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The Black Stars Left It Late! Ghana Stuns Panama With a 95th-Minute Winner

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The Black Stars Left It Late! Ghana Stuns Panama With a 95th-Minute Winner

Ghana’s Black Stars kicked off their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group L campaign in Toronto with a dramatic 1-0 victory over Panama. Despite a challenging first half and an injury to goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi, a 95th-minute strike from the 20-year-old Caleb Yirenkyi via a Brandon Thomas-Asante assist secured a vital three points.
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Nineteen-year-old Caleb Yirenkyi smiling and shouting in celebration with open arms on the pitch at Toronto Stadium after scoring against Panama.

Nineteen-year-old Caleb Yirenkyi smiling and shouting in celebration with open arms on the pitch at Toronto Stadium after scoring against Panama. Photo Credit: Caleb Yirenkyi/Instagram

Talk about pure drama on the global stage! The Black Stars of Ghana have officially kicked off their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a heart-stopping, last-gasp 1-0 victory over Panama in rainy Toronto. If you turned your TV off before the final whistle, you missed the absolute peak of African football resilience.

It was a cagey, high-stakes encounter at Toronto Stadium that looked destined for a goalless stalemate. Panama completely dominated a quiet first half, taking control early on and asking heavy questions of the Ghanaian backline. The Central American side looked far sharper in possession, creating a handful of dangerous chances and forcing Ghana’s starting goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi into making an excellent, diving save to parry clear a venomous 15-yard volley from Cecilio Waterman.

Ghana's Jerome Opoku on the left and Antoine Semenyo on the right sharing a handshake and smiling during their World Cup group stage opener

Ghana’s Jerome Opoku on the left and Antoine Semenyo on the right sharing a handshake and smiling during their World Cup group stage opener. Photo Credit: Ghana Black Stars/Instagram

Ghana struggled heavily to find their rhythm early on, failing to register a single shot in the opening 45 minutes—becoming the first team in this year’s tournament to record that difficult statistic. To make matters worse, coach Carlos Queiroz was handed a massive blow at the break when Ati Zigi was forced off due to an injury sustained during the half.

With substitute goalkeeper Benjamin Asare taking over in net, the second half saw the Black Stars completely turn up the tempo. Tactical adjustments brought a burst of needed energy, with the introduction of dynamic forward Brandon ThomasAsante helping to push the play forward and ask more difficult questions of Panama’s defence.

Ghana forward Brandon Thomas-Asante wearing the yellow number 10 jersey leaping past a sliding Panamanian defender during the 2026 FIFA World Cup group match in Toronto.

Ghana forward Brandon Thomas-Asante wearing the yellow number 10 jersey leaping past a sliding Panamanian defender during the 2026 FIFA World Cup group match in Toronto. Photo Credit: Ghana Black Stars/Instagram

Just when Panamanian hearts thought they had secured a hard-earned point, the ultimate breakthrough came in the 95th minute. Moving swiftly on a lightning-fast counter-attack from their own half, ThomasAsante broke completely loose down the left flank. He drove deep into the 18-yard box and delivered an incredibly precise, low cross right across the face of goal, where the arriving Caleb Yirenkyi coolly tapped it into the back of the net from point-blank range to claim his first-ever international goal.

Ghanaian midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi pointing upward while celebrating his stoppage-time winning goal with teammates during the World Cup opener against Panama.

Ghanaian midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi pointing upward while celebrating his stoppage-time winning goal with teammates during the World Cup opener against Panama. Photo Credit: Caleb Yirenkyi/Instagram

The stadium erupted as players and fans celebrated wildly, with a frantic melee unfolding on the pitch just before the referee blew the final whistle. The victory secures three massive points for Ghana, placing them second in Group L right behind England, who defeated Croatia 4-2 earlier in the day.

Ghana head coach Carlos Queiroz smiling and pumping his fists in celebration on the touchline under the stadium lights in rainy Toronto.

Ghana head coach Carlos Queiroz smiling and pumping his fists in celebration on the touchline under the stadium lights in rainy Toronto. Photo Credit: Ghana Black Stars/Instagram

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