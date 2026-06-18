Scoop
Who is Caleb Yirenkyi? Meet Ghana’s 20-Year-Old 2026 World Cup Hero
20-year-old midfielder Caleb Marfo Yirenkyi made history by scoring a dramatic 95th-minute winner against Panama in Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup Group L opener. The FC Nordsjælland star and Right to Dream graduate became only the second Ghanaian player ever to score on his World Cup debut.
Were you as shocked as the rest of the football world by Ghana’s dramatic, last-gasp winner against Panama? Even more surprising is the 20-year-old midfieler who stepped up to make it happen.
Caleb Marfo Yirenkyi has etched his name directly into Ghanaian football folklore. By sliding home a dramatic 95th-minute winner against Panama at Toronto Stadium, the 20-year-old midfielder secured a vital three points for the Black Stars in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group L opener. In doing so, he became only the second player in Ghana’s storied history to find the back of the net on his World Cup debut, matching a historic milestone set by Haminu Draman exactly twenty years ago during Germany 2006.
Yirenkyi’s rapid rise is the ultimate validation of West Africa’s most elite developmental pipeline. A proud graduate of the acclaimed Right to Dream Academy, Yirenkyi followed the exact tactical footsteps of modern Ghanaian icons Mohamed Kudus and Ernest Nuamah by moving to Danish Superliga outfit FC Nordsjælland.
Having just been crowned the Danish Superliga Young Player of the Year for the 2025–26 season, his breakout performance on the global stage cements his reputation as one of Europe’s most electrifying young box-to-box midfielders—already drawing glowing domestic comparisons to Michael Essien.
The young midfielder’s night in Toronto did not start smoothly. With Panama threatening early and forcing sharp saves from goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi, it was the type of early setback that could easily rattle an international newcomer.However, Yirenkyi is no stranger to intense environments, having made his senior international debut just a year prior against a physical Nigerian side. Instead of panicking, Yirenkyi quietly readjusted his positioning, showcased immense defensive maturity, and eventually took complete control of the engine room.
His match-winning moment was a masterclass in counter-attacking execution. Following a cagey affair that seemed destined for a scoreless draw, Ghana launched a sweeping break from their own half deep into stoppage time. Substitute Brandon Thomas-Asante drove forcefully down the left flank, carving open the Panamanian defense before rolling an unselfish, pinpoint square pass across the box. Yirenkyi, showcasing his trademark late-box arrival, expertly redirected the ball home to trigger wild celebrations.
Following the final whistle, Yirenkyi revealed that the late-game sequence was no fluke, but rather a scenario the squad had spent hours rehearsing on the training pitch.
With tournament favourites England defeating Croatia 4-2 earlier in the day, Yirenkyi’s heroics place Ghana firmly in second place in Group L. The Black Stars now carry immense tactical momentum as they prepare to head to Boston Stadium for a highly anticipated heavyweight showdown against England.