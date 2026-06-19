Kylian Mbappé Breaks France’s Scoring Record With a Brilliant Brace Against Senegal

One thing about the World Cup is how it instantly rewrites the history books, keeping us entirely glued to our screens with those unpredictable, viral moments. We are still collectively recovering from Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha’s absolute masterclass against Spain, which saw his Instagram account explode from 50,000 followers to a staggering 10 million overnight!

But the tournament isn’t just about viral social media sensations; it is also about icons setting entirely new benchmarks on the pitch. Case in point: France’s captain, Kylian Mbappé, who has officially taken his place as his country’s standalone all-time leading top scorer after a brilliant performance in France’s 3-1 victory over Senegal.

By netting two clinical goals against a highly resilient Senegal team, the 27-year-old forward reached an incredible 58 international goals, moving clear of Olivier Giroud’s previous record of 57.

It is a massive milestone for the Real Madrid star, whose deep ties to the African continent add a special, full-circle layer to the story. Born to a Cameroonian father, Wilfried Mbappé, and an Algerian mother, Fayza Lamari, the French captain has always proudly embraced his dual heritage, making this particular clash against the Teranga Lions incredibly significant.

Taking to social media to mark the historic night, Mbappé shared his immense gratitude, writing:

58 goals. A great pride to be able to become the top scorer in the history of our national team, a country that has seen so many great players pass. Thanks to all my teammates, the staff and the FFF for the eternal trust since day one. And thank you for your support. Keep going, still a lot to be done…

The historic double also pushes his overall World Cup tally to 14 goals, matching the iconic tournament record of Germany’s Gerd Müller. He now sits just two goals shy of the all-time tournament record of 16, currently co-held by Lionel Messi and Miroslav Klose. At the rapid pace he is moving, Mbappé isn’t just breaking French records—he is hunting down global football history, and we have a front-row seat to the entire journey.

See more of Kylian Mbappé in action during that historic France vs Senegal match.