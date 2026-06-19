Hilda Baci Named Official Guinness World Records Icon: The First Nigerian to Receive the Honour

Nigeria’s very own culinary superstar, Hilda Baci, has added yet another massive feather to her cap. Guinness World Records has officially named her a Guinness World Records Icon, making her the first Nigerian to receive this specific global honour.

This prestigious global recognition is reserved for exceptional individuals whose record-breaking achievements go beyond the numbers to leave a lasting international impact. According to the organisation, Hilda’s historic feats didn’t just break records; they sparked a monumental cultural shift, inspiring over 1,500 new record applications from Nigeria within just two months of her first attempt.

Following the announcement, Hilda shared a video compilation tracking her journey—combining moments from her very first cook-a-thon, her massive mass-catering records, and the exact moments she received the life-changing calls from the global records team.

While looking at her new plaque, Hilda opened up completely about the imposter syndrome she has battled behind the scenes, despite her immense hard work and success. She shared that one of the hardest things was to believe it was real, explaining that she often thought about herself in the third person just to accept that all of this was happening to her.

Hilda also emphasised that this global milestone belongs to everyone who stood by her, dedicating the Icon Award to the chefs, PR teams, cinematographers, media houses, and every Nigerian and African who lent their voice. She expressed immense pride that Nigeria is written right next to her name.

Here is how her historic journey broke down on the path to becoming an official global Icon: