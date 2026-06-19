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Hilda Baci Named Official Guinness World Records Icon: The First Nigerian to Receive the Honour

Celebrity chef Hilda Baci has been named an official Guinness World Records Icon, becoming the first Nigerian to receive the global honour. The milestone follows her historic triple world record legacy, which includes the longest individual cooking marathon and the world’s largest serving of Jollof rice.
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A portrait of Nigerian culinary star Hilda Baci in a white chef top presenting her official framed Guinness World Records Icon certificate.

Hilda Baci presenting her historic Guinness World Records Icon award. Photo Credit: Hilda Baci/Instagram

Nigeria’s very own culinary superstar, Hilda Baci, has added yet another massive feather to her cap. Guinness World Records has officially named her a Guinness World Records Icon, making her the first Nigerian to receive this specific global honour.

This prestigious global recognition is reserved for exceptional individuals whose record-breaking achievements go beyond the numbers to leave a lasting international impact. According to the organisation, Hilda’s historic feats didn’t just break records; they sparked a monumental cultural shift, inspiring over 1,500 new record applications from Nigeria within just two months of her first attempt.

Following the announcement, Hilda shared a video compilation tracking her journey—combining moments from her very first cook-a-thon, her massive mass-catering records, and the exact moments she received the life-changing calls from the global records team.

Triple world record holder Hilda Baci smiling while holding her framed Guinness World Records Icon certificate in front of a shelf displaying her other official plaques.

Hilda Baci showcasing her newly received global Icon plaque alongside her previous record titles. Photo Credit: Hilda Baci/Instagram

While looking at her new plaque, Hilda opened up completely about the imposter syndrome she has battled behind the scenes, despite her immense hard work and success. She shared that one of the hardest things was to believe it was real, explaining that she often thought about herself in the third person just to accept that all of this was happening to her.

Hilda Baci wearing a face mask and an orange apron while tipping ingredients from a large metal pan into a massive cooking pot during her second successful record run.

Hilda Baci wearing a face mask and an orange apron while tipping ingredients from a large metal pan into a massive cooking pot during her second successful record run. Photo Credit: Guinness World Records/Instagram

Hilda also emphasised that this global milestone belongs to everyone who stood by her, dedicating the Icon Award to the chefs, PR teams, cinematographers, media houses, and every Nigerian and African who lent their voice. She expressed immense pride that Nigeria is written right next to her name.

Hilda Baci wearing a black cook-a-thon shirt and a blue hairnet smiling broadly while using a wooden spoon to stir a pan over a lit gas stove burner during her first record attempt in Lagos.

Hilda Baci smiling while cooking during her historic 2023 marathon attempt. Photo Credit: Guinness World Records/Instagram

Here is how her historic journey broke down on the path to becoming an official global Icon:
  • May 2023: She gripped the global community by cooking continuously for 93 hours and 11 minutes in Lagos, setting a new benchmark for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.
  • September 2025: She led a team to prepare a record-breaking serving of Nigerian-style Jollof rice, a massive dish weighing 8,780 kilograms that fed over 16,600 people in Victoria Island.
  • January 2026: The Guinness World Records team officially confirmed that her spectacular September cookout simultaneously broke the record for the largest serving of rice overall, making her a formal triple record holder.
Triple world record holder Hilda Baci smiling while holding her framed Guinness World Records Icon certificate in front of a shelf displaying her other official plaques.

Hilda Baci showcasing her newly received global Icon plaque alongside her previous record titles. Photo Credit: Hilda Baci/Instagram

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