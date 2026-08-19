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Omotola Jalade Ekeinde’s Daughter Meraiah Is Engaged! See Her Proposal Look

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Omotola Jalade Ekeinde’s Daughter Meraiah Is Engaged! See Her Proposal Look

Nollywood star Omotola Jalade Ekeinde’s daughter, Meraiah Ekeinde, is engaged to her partner, Manny, following an outdoor proposal in Mexico. Meraiah wore a feather-trimmed white dress paired with a solitaire diamond ring.
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Meraiah Ekeinde in a white high-slit dress holding a red and white rose bouquet standing beside her fiancé Manny in all-white

Meraiah Ekeinde and her fiancé Manny at their candlelit outdoor engagement setting.

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde might want to clear her calendar because her daughter is getting married.

Well, almost.

Meraiah Ekeinde is officially engaged to Manny, and she announced the news with a series of gorgeous proposal photos that have basically given us everything we need for a little engagement-day detective work: romantic candlelight, roses everywhere, matching white outfits and a very, very large diamond.

Meraiah called her fiancé her “Mr. Intentional” and “LOML”, and her caption was every bit as romantic as the setting. She wrote that their story had been “hand crafted by God”, shared a prayer for their future and ended with: “It will always be a yes from me now and forever.”

Basically, Meraiah has a ring, a fiancé and a very excited mum. And judging by these photos, the proposal itself was quite the occasion.

Meraiah Ekeinde Proposal Setup with Fireworks Display

Fireworks light up the night sky during Meraiah Ekeinde and Manny’s engagement setup.

And can we talk about what she wore?

Meraiah chose a floor-length white gown with a high neckline, long sleeves and a thigh-high slit. The sleeves were finished with fluffy white feather cuffs, while the skirt extended into a long train that followed behind her. Her accessories were kept simple, with subtle earrings, a dainty bracelet and a silver anklet. She wore her hair in a high bun with curls around her face, and her makeup was warm and glossy with a neutral lip.

Manny had a large bouquet of red and white roses waiting for her, perfectly suited to the romantic setting. Rose petals covered the floor, while white flowers, tall candles and strings of lights filled the space around them.

And the ring? Oh, the ring.

Meraiah is wearing a large oval-cut diamond solitaire on a slim metallic band. The setting is classic, but the centre stone is absolutely not trying to be subtle. It sits right in the middle of her hand and has plenty of room to make itself known.

Manny also got the white-out memo, wearing a short-sleeved open-collar shirt with matching trousers. He added a silver chain, a luxury watch and his neatly groomed full beard to finish the look.

Meraiah Ekeinde's hand resting on Manny's shoulder displaying a large solitaire engagement ring

Meraiah Ekeinde rests her hand on Manny’s shoulder, highlighting her pear-cut diamond engagement ring against a backdrop of ambient string lighting.

Meanwhile, Meraiah’s mum is already looking ahead. Omotola shared the engagement news with the caption, “Stop press! Have you Heard? My Twinnie is Engaged!” Then came the sentence that tells us this is no longer just an engagement announcement but a family project: “I Guess we have a Wedding to plan!”

Meraiah, for context, is one of Omotola Jalade Ekeinde’s daughters. She has grown up in the spotlight as part of one of Nigeria’s best-known entertainment families and has built her own public profile around fashion and lifestyle.

Now she has a ring, a fiancé and a mother who has apparently already started mentally arranging the wedding.

No wedding date has been announced yet, but there’s already a wedding hashtag in the mix: #MxM26. And if this proposal look is anything to go by, we have a feeling Meraiah’s bridal looks are going to be ones to watch.

Meraiah Ekeinde posing solo in a white feather-trimmed dress showing off her engagement ring while holding a rose bouquet

Meraiah Ekeinde shows off her engagement ring following Manny’s proposal.

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Photo Credit: Meraiah Ekeinde/Instagram 

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