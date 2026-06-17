Sports
All Dressed for Kick-Off! Joselyn Dumas Is Ready for Ghana vs Panama
Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas and her mother, Bridget Mateko Dumas, showcase their match-day solidarity in national team colours ahead of the Black Stars vs Panama fixture. Discover the details of her retro football jersey and streetwear styling for the 2026 FIFA World Cup opener.
What do you do when your country’s football team qualifies for the World Cup and is about to play their first match? You get dressed in the country’s coloured jersey—and what wonderful colours Ghana has—and stand in solidarity with your team, just like Joselyn Dumas.
Ghana meets Panama soon in Toronto, and Joselyn is already fired up. Sharing her match-day look with her followers, she added a brief, direct social media caption stating, “We ready,” accompanied by several Ghana flag emojis to signal her backing for the squad.
The foundation of her outfit is a vibrant red retro-inspired Ghana national football jersey. The shirt features a contrasting yellow-and-green V-neck collar, green trim on the short sleeves, and the iconic Black Stars national crest embroidered on the left chest. Dumas opted to tuck the jersey into a pair of high-waisted, light-wash wide-leg denim jeans that feature distinct panel stitching details across the knees.
To complete the look, a silk satin scarf featuring a gradient transition from green to yellow and orange is draped neatly from her right belt loop. The styling is kept functional and straightforward with tan leather double-strap slide sandals, a silver wristwatch, a delicate gold chain bracelet, and a neutral manicured finish.