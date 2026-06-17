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From Toronto to Accra: How to Watch the Ghana vs Panama FIFA World Cup Match

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From Toronto to Accra: How to Watch the Ghana vs Panama FIFA World Cup Match

The Black Stars kick off their FIFA World Cup campaign against Panama at the Toronto Stadium. Here is everything you need to know about the Group L match, including team news for Ghana and how to catch the live action from Accra.
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Jerome Opoku, Antoine Semenyo, and Joseph Anang, standing together indoors during their arrival in Canada, dressed in matching green patterned Puma travel tracksuits and sports gear.

(Left to right) Jerome Opoku, Antoine Semenyo, and Joseph Anang pose as the Ghanaian squad touches down in Canada sporting their official national team travel kits. Photo Credit: Ghana Football Association/Instagram

Since the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicked off, the atmosphere has been absolutely electric, with everyone across the globe passionately backing their teams. We’ve already witnessed some of those pure, unscripted moments that make the entire world stop and stare. Like, can we talk about Cabo Verde’s veteran goalkeeper Vozinha? He completely shocked the footballing world by pulling off a spectacular seven-save masterclass to hold global powerhouse Spain to a goalless draw.And get this—the internet went so wild that his Instagram following skyrocketed from a modest 50,000 to over 5 million overnight, and it has already crossed the staggering 11 million mark! Talk about a crazy, life-changing World Cup moment.

Africa has been making a massive statement on the global stage, and the excitement is only getting started. Now, the spotlight shifts over to Group L as the Black Stars of Ghana prepare to square off against Panama tomorrow.

If you are looking to catch every single bit of the action, figure out exactly who to keep your eyes on, or find the perfect streaming channel, here is your definitive guide to the big match.

A large crowd of passionate Ghanaian football fans gathered in Toronto wearing yellow, red, and green team jerseys, waving the national flag of Ghana, and holding up miniature footballs to welcome the Black Stars

Ghanaian supporters gather in Toronto to show massive support for the Black Stars ahead of their World Cup opening fixture. Photo Credit: Ghana Football Association/Instagram

The Venue and Kick-Off Time

The historic first-ever meeting between these two sides is crossing the Atlantic all the way to North America.

  • Where: Toronto Stadium (BMO Field) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The stadium has been specially expanded to host a massive crowd of over 45,000 fans.
  • When: The match kicks off tomorrow, Thursday, 18 June 2026, at 12:00 AM WAT (West Africa Time). It is a midnight thriller for the West African audience, so get your schedule sorted out tonight.
Where to Watch the Black Stars Live

You won’t have to miss a single second of the tactical battles or the goal celebrations.

  • Across Sub-Saharan Africa (including Ghana and Nigeria): SuperSport has full broadcast rights for the matches.You can catch the game live on SuperSport channels 204, 205, and 222.
  • International Viewers: If you are tuning in from the UK, it will be streaming free on BBC iPlayer and ITVX. For those in the US, Fox Sports and Telemundo have you covered.
Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo walking on the airport tarmac in Canada carrying a brown leather travel bag and wearing a patterned brown short-sleeve shirt and shorts set.

Antoine Semenyo arrives alongside the Ghanaian delegation ahead of the Group L opening match against Panama. Photo Credit: Antoine Semenyo/Instagram

Star Players to Watch Out For

Mohammed Kudus 

He is undeniably the talisman, the creative pulse, and the heartbeat of this Ghanaian squad. Kudus possesses world-class acceleration, dazzling dribbling ability, and a sharp eye for goal. Under the tactical guidance of manager Carlos Queiroz, expect Kudus to have complete freedom to unlock Panama’s backline.

Iñaki Williams and Antoine Semenyo 

The ultimate pace and power duo out wide. Their direct running, blistering speed, and intelligent movement are custom-built to exploit any defensive gaps during rapid transitions.

With England and Croatia looming large in Group L, securing a victory tomorrow is vital for both teams. Panama plays a structured, possession-heavy style, while Ghana thrives on swift transitions. It has all the ingredients of an open, high-intensity encounter that could easily end in a spectacular, action-packed draw.

Grab your jerseys, wave the flags, and let’s cheer the Black Stars on!

Ghana national football team forward Iñaki Williams standing on the pitch with his eyes closed and his right hand placed over the Black Star crest on his white jersey during a match.

Black Stars forward Iñaki Williams lining up for the national anthems before a tournament match. Photo Credit: Iñaki Williams/Instagram

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