How to Watch Burna Boy & Shakira’s Historic FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show Tonight

Tonight is the night. Have you gotten your popcorn ready? Actually, you are going to need more than popcorn. Have you gotten your dancing shoes ready? Because while you might be cheering for either Lionel Messi or Lamine Yamal tonight, there is something else that will keep you on your feet. Burna Boy and Shakira are performing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show, the first of its kind in football history, and from everything they have been sharing on Instagram ahead of tonight, they are more than ready.

The two artists have been sharing glimpses of their preparations on Instagram. In a behind-the-scenes video posted ahead of tonight’s show, Shakira turns to Burna and asks about their hit single “Dai Dai” hitting the top spot: “So, what do you think about that number one?” Burna Boy’s response was immediate. Laughing, he said “This is what I think!” before lifting her completely off the ground and spinning her around in excitement. That clip alone tells you everything about the atmosphere heading into tonight. The preparations have also featured the Ghetto Kids of Uganda, the celebrated dance group, who have been rehearsing alongside both artists for the halftime performance.

Their connection to this tournament goes back further than tonight. Burna Boy and Shakira released “Dai Dai,” the official 2026 FIFA World Cup song, on 15 May 2026 through Sony Music Latin and Ace Entertainment. The title, borrowed from Italian, means “come on, come on,” and the track brings together Afrobeats and Latin rhythms in a way that felt tailor-made for a global tournament. They performed it together live for the first time at the opening ceremony in Mexico on 11 June, and tonight’s halftime show is the next chapter of that story. “Dai Dai” is also the official anthem of the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which is raising $100 million to help children around the world access quality education and football opportunities.

As for the football itself, Spain and Argentina meet in the final tonight at MetLife Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 8pm WAT. It is a spectacular clash of generations, featuring two of the most talented squads at this tournament facing each other on the biggest stage the game has to offer. Lionel Messi leads the defending world champions into the final, looking to secure another historic trophy for Argentina. Spain arrive powered by the brilliance of teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, who at 19 years old has been one of the standout players of the tournament.

The halftime show, the first-ever at a FIFA World Cup Final, runs for 11 minutes and also features Madonna, BTS, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel, and the PS22 Chorus. None of the performers are receiving a fee, with all of them donating their time to the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.

How to Watch

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Final broadcasts live today on Fox and Telemundo in the United States. In the United Kingdom, the match is live on BBC iPlayer and ITVX. In Nigeria, SuperSport will carry the match live on DStv. Kick-off is at 3pm ET, which is 8pm WAT on Sunday 19 July 2026.