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The Grow With Renny Live Experience 4.0 is here!

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Published

8 hours ago

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This year, the theme is Maximizing Your Twenties: The Unstoppable Edition.

So if you are in your twenties or thirties, run to the Grow With Renny page, click on the link in their bio, and register.

There will be sessions on:

  • Career and business
  • Finance and investment
  • Strategic relationships and lots of fun activities like gift exchange, an opportunity to pitch yourself.

Subsidized transportation scheme and baby lounge.

So you see, you have no reason not to show up!

It is time to learn from the experiences of others. You don’t need to learn from only your experience alone; you can learn from the experiences of others.

Don’t miss GWR Live Experience !!! Ask those who have attended previous editions.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Grow With Renny

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