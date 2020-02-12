Connect with us

The BN Style Recap: All the Trending Style Stories you Can't Miss from the Past Week

REGISTER NOW For BellaNaija Style's Panel At SMWLagos 2020 | #SMWxBNSTYLE20

Issa Rae talks about the False Promises of Representation as she Covers Cultured Magazine's New Issue

Mary Edoro: I Attended the Biggest Textile Exhibition in Milan + Went Shopping in my Dream City! Read About My #BNatMilanoUnica Trip Here

Of Course, Burna Boy is Also a Fashion Icon

Anto Lecky in Red is All the Spice You Need this Monday

Here Are the Most Interesting Looks from the 2020 Oscars Red Carpet

Adesuwa Onyenokwe's look for 'Ultimate Love' Show Opening has got Us Tripping 🥰

We're Loving Ciara's Pregnancy Glow at the Tom Ford Fashion Show

Busola Dakolo is the Face of Freedom in this Special Issue of TW Magazine

The BN Style Recap: All the Trending Style Stories you Can’t Miss from the Past Week

Hi BellaNaijarians!

Are you a BellaStylista yet? We’re here trying to convert you with your weekly dose of style around Africa; it’s time for the BellaNaija Style Recap! Here’s what you’ve missed in the past week over there on our awesome African style, beauty, and living website!

Check out this post, and click on the title links for more on each story. Don’t forget to visit www.bellanaijastyle.com, share the links and subscribe to our newsletter as well.

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK – JANUARY 28: A model walks the runway at the Selam Fessahaye show during the Copenhagen Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2020 on January 28, 2020 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Yuliya Christensen/Getty Images)

 

