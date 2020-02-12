Connect with us

Style

We're still Gushing over Beverly Naya's LEWKS at the Moët “A Night with the Stars” Event

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 323

Style

The BN Style Recap: All the Trending Style Stories you Can't Miss from the Past Week

Style

REGISTER NOW For BellaNaija Style's Panel At SMWLagos 2020 | #SMWxBNSTYLE20

Style

Issa Rae talks about the False Promises of Representation as she Covers Cultured Magazine's New Issue

Living Style

Mary Edoro: I Attended the Biggest Textile Exhibition in Milan + Went Shopping in my Dream City! Read About My #BNatMilanoUnica Trip Here

Music Scoop Style

Of Course, Burna Boy is Also a Fashion Icon

Scoop Style

Anto Lecky in Red is All the Spice You Need this Monday

Events Style

Here Are the Most Interesting Looks from the 2020 Oscars Red Carpet

Scoop Style

Adesuwa Onyenokwe's look for 'Ultimate Love' Show Opening has got Us Tripping 🥰

Style

We’re still Gushing over Beverly Naya’s LEWKS at the Moët “A Night with the Stars” Event

BellaNaija Style

Published

3 hours ago

 on

All eyes were on Nollywood sweetheart Beverly Naya last weekend as she hosted The Moët “A Night with the Stars” in show-stopping style.

From Toke Makinwa‘s take on J.Lo’s iconic Grammys look by  2207byTBally dress to Eku Edewor’s unbelievably ethereal look, the event brought the most glamourous stars under one roof.  But Beverly was unmissable as she made appearances in three high-octane looks alongside Comedian Bovi.

Keep scrolling to see every look she wore that had us screaming YASSS.

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Look 1

Dress – @mazelle.studio
Makeup – @flawlessfacesbyjane
Hair – Collins for @flawlessfacesbyjane
Photography – @omidephotography

Look 2

Dress – @mazelle.studio
Makeup & hair – @flawlessfacesbyjane
Photo – @omidephotography

Look 3

Dress- @lanredasilvaajayi
Makeup & hair – @flawlessfacesbyjane
Photographer – @omidephotography

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

#BellaNaijaWCW Oluwatoyin Oshinowo of Fieldinsight is the Sickle Cell Warrior Helping Businesses Solve their Logistics Problems

Glory Abah: Love Doesn’t Have to Cost a Thing

BN Hot Topic: This Person Wants their Influencer Mom to Stop Sharing their Photos, What Do You Think?

#BNShareYourHustle: ApparelsbyOyin is the One Stop Shop for Stylish & Classy Women

Chisom Winifred: Don’t Get Too Pressed About Valentine’s Day

Advertisement
css.php