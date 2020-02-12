We’re still Gushing over Beverly Naya’s LEWKS at the Moët “A Night with the Stars” Event

All eyes were on Nollywood sweetheart Beverly Naya last weekend as she hosted The Moët “A Night with the Stars” in show-stopping style.

From Toke Makinwa‘s take on J.Lo’s iconic Grammys look by 2207byTBally dress to Eku Edewor’s unbelievably ethereal look, the event brought the most glamourous stars under one roof. But Beverly was unmissable as she made appearances in three high-octane looks alongside Comedian Bovi.

Keep scrolling to see every look she wore that had us screaming YASSS.

Look 1