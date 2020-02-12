Connect with us

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 323

Style

We're still Gushing over Beverly Naya's LEWKS at the Moët “A Night with the Stars” Event

Style

The BN Style Recap: All the Trending Style Stories you Can't Miss from the Past Week

Style

REGISTER NOW For BellaNaija Style's Panel At SMWLagos 2020 | #SMWxBNSTYLE20

Style

Issa Rae talks about the False Promises of Representation as she Covers Cultured Magazine's New Issue

Living Style

Mary Edoro: I Attended the Biggest Textile Exhibition in Milan + Went Shopping in my Dream City! Read About My #BNatMilanoUnica Trip Here

Music Scoop Style

Of Course, Burna Boy is Also a Fashion Icon

Scoop Style

Anto Lecky in Red is All the Spice You Need this Monday

Events Style

Here Are the Most Interesting Looks from the 2020 Oscars Red Carpet

Scoop Style

Adesuwa Onyenokwe's look for 'Ultimate Love' Show Opening has got Us Tripping 🥰

Style

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 323

AsoEbi Bella

Published

2 hours ago

 on

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi – the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

 

@lekrystal_georgeplace in @xtrabrideslagos

@_kofoworola_ in @urbanebymoni

@mrjaymorrison in @aramanda

Asoebi- @kubisfabrics

@lucy_smize in @madelaide for #KaSammie

#AsoEbiBella in @zemphanie Makeup @nennji_allure

@temifitness in @houseofsolange

Makeup- @olawande_mua Dress- @house_of_dova Gele- @dbelleza_gele Fabric- @shadiat_alasooke

@toosweetannangh Outfit- @emrightclothing1

@akubeyy

@iamnini1 Makeup- @banksbmpro

@cecezsecret in @alozfabtory

@Ebuka

@kikagoodhair

@lindaonyx, stunning in @lasuerta.ng Fabric- @fabrics_by_maciscas

@aycomedian x @sneezemankind

@chiomagoodhair in @xtrabrideslagos

@edhillzzz @ifcolpy

@toosweetannangh in @emrightclothing1

@teni.jibodu

@maryamabdulll 🌺❤. Makeup and turban @shinelxmakeover Dress @clothdywaves_

@dupediamante

#AsoEbiBella

@toluwanni_

@___________rose__________

Outfit- @that_slayers_tailor

@delonyii

Fit- @amdiddyy

@ucheelendu  Outfit @ucheiwuanyanwu Fabric @ufab_stores Designed by @asiko_by_mo Makeup @pinky_touch Photo-  @the.weird.nurse

@ibimina___

@that_slayers_tailor

@mayomiwaa

@tobibakre in @tjwho.universe

Outfits- @exito_fashion_house

Photo- @dkshotit_photography

Outfit- @ugomonye.official

@ginanipah

Photo- @team_nhyira

#AsoEbiBella 2

@oberryhovah in @tufafii

@kie_kie__

Makeup- @adegoldmua Model- @kbsmodels

@mimionalaja Asoebi & Head Wrap tailored by @ayabaofficial Jewellery- @fffinejewellery

Sika and her #AsoEbiBella  Photography & Videography- @adonai_studios Bride’s Makeup- @munamua_ Bride’s Hairstylist- @revupsalongh Bride’smaids makeup- @wildcutei @glamtouch9

Bride & her #AsoEbiBella Makeup – @dazeita Outfit – @hudayya

Kids!

@susanchanelbeauty took her son to church🌺! Husband’s outfit @iamjibscloset Son’s outfit @iamjibscloset Daughter’s outfit @@t16worldoffashion Makeup by @oshewabeauty Fabric @kubisfabric

@dreadedegbe

Photo- @swgphotography

Photo- @capturedbyadesuwa Backdrop- @kraftcustombackdrops Assisted by- @favbos_imagery @david_g65

Photo- @medlinboss

Dresses- @saanduks, @ceosaanduks and @iam_babyelma

@susanchanelbeauty’s bundle of joy. #AsoEbiBella #Kids || Outfit – @iamjibscloset

We have great news for businesses! Get your product/service/flyer on the @AsoEbiBella Instagram page!

 

Related Topics:
AsoEbi Bella

Join www.asoebibella.com for the best aso ebi inspiration from vendors and people like you! Follow @AsoEbiBella Share yours by uploading on the website or using #AsoEbiBella!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

#BellaNaijaWCW Oluwatoyin Oshinowo of Fieldinsight is the Sickle Cell Warrior Helping Businesses Solve their Logistics Problems

Glory Abah: Love Doesn’t Have to Cost a Thing

BN Hot Topic: This Person Wants their Influencer Mom to Stop Sharing their Photos, What Do You Think?

#BNShareYourHustle: ApparelsbyOyin is the One Stop Shop for Stylish & Classy Women

Chisom Winifred: Don’t Get Too Pressed About Valentine’s Day

Advertisement
css.php