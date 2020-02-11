REGISTER NOW For BellaNaija Style’s Panel At SMWLagos 2020 | #SMWxBNSTYLE20

Africa’s largest tech and digital media event Social Media Week begins on the 24th of February 2020 and BellaNaija Style will be hosting a panel on the 25th of February titled “How Beauty & Wellness Became A Byword for Empowerment & Entrepreneurship” – a panel discussion with 4 industry leaders in the country at #SMWxBNSTYLE20.

Join us as we team up with top beauty entrepreneurs forging their own path on the continent. This panel will delve deep into the origin stories of these young entrepreneurs, how they combat the stereotypes that come from working in beauty, as well as how they have overcome obstacles and grown their businesses.

The speakers include:

Majiri Otobo Igboegwu

CEO & Founder, KUI Care

Ore Runsewe

Founder, Arami Essentials

Toyin Odulate

CEO & Founder, Olori Cosmetics

Abiri Oluwabusayomi Khloe

CEO & Founder, Koko Cosmetics & Clothings

Mary Edoro

Junior Editor, BellaNaija Style

Join us in celebrating the narrative changing power of women in beauty and business!

Date: Thursday, February 7, 2019

Time: 4:00pm – 5:00pm

Venue: CREATENXT Stage