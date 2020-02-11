Style
REGISTER NOW For BellaNaija Style’s Panel At SMWLagos 2020 | #SMWxBNSTYLE20
Africa’s largest tech and digital media event Social Media Week begins on the 24th of February 2020 and BellaNaija Style will be hosting a panel on the 25th of February titled “How Beauty & Wellness Became A Byword for Empowerment & Entrepreneurship” – a panel discussion with 4 industry leaders in the country at #SMWxBNSTYLE20.
Join us as we team up with top beauty entrepreneurs forging their own path on the continent. This panel will delve deep into the origin stories of these young entrepreneurs, how they combat the stereotypes that come from working in beauty, as well as how they have overcome obstacles and grown their businesses.
The speakers include:
Majiri Otobo Igboegwu
CEO & Founder, KUI Care
Ore Runsewe
Founder, Arami Essentials
Toyin Odulate
CEO & Founder, Olori Cosmetics
Abiri Oluwabusayomi Khloe
CEO & Founder, Koko Cosmetics & Clothings
Mary Edoro
Junior Editor, BellaNaija Style
Join us in celebrating the narrative changing power of women in beauty and business!
Date: Thursday, February 7, 2019
Time: 4:00pm – 5:00pm
Venue: CREATENXT Stage