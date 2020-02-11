Connect with us

Style

REGISTER NOW For BellaNaija Style's Panel At SMWLagos 2020 | #SMWxBNSTYLE20

Style

Issa Rae talks about the False Promises of Representation as she Covers Cultured Magazine's New Issue

Living Style

Mary Edoro: I Attended the Biggest Textile Exhibition in Milan + Went Shopping in my Dream City! Read About My #BNatMilanoUnica Trip Here

Music Scoop Style

Of Course, Burna Boy is Also a Fashion Icon

Scoop Style

Anto Lecky in Red is All the Spice You Need this Monday

Events Style

Here Are the Most Interesting Looks from the 2020 Oscars Red Carpet

Scoop Style

Adesuwa Onyenokwe's look for 'Ultimate Love' Show Opening has got Us Tripping 🥰

Music Scoop Style

We're Loving Ciara's Pregnancy Glow at the Tom Ford Fashion Show

Scoop Style

Busola Dakolo is the Face of Freedom in this Special Issue of TW Magazine

Style

The Unexpected Trends Didi Olomide Nailed at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week

Style

REGISTER NOW For BellaNaija Style’s Panel At SMWLagos 2020 | #SMWxBNSTYLE20

BellaNaija Style

Published

17 mins ago

 on

Africa’s largest tech and digital media event Social Media Week begins on the 24th of February 2020 and BellaNaija Style will be hosting a panel on the 25th of February titled “How Beauty & Wellness Became A Byword for Empowerment & Entrepreneurship” – a panel discussion with 4 industry leaders in the country at #SMWxBNSTYLE20.

Join us as we team up with top beauty entrepreneurs forging their own path on the continent. This panel will delve deep into the origin stories of these young entrepreneurs, how they combat the stereotypes that come from working in beauty, as well as how they have overcome obstacles and grown their businesses.

The speakers include:

Majiri Otobo Igboegwu
CEO & Founder, KUI Care

Ore Runsewe
Founder, Arami Essentials

Toyin Odulate
CEO & Founder, Olori Cosmetics

Abiri Oluwabusayomi Khloe
CEO & Founder, Koko Cosmetics & Clothings

Mary Edoro
Junior Editor, BellaNaija Style

Join us in celebrating the narrative changing power of women in beauty and business!

Date: Thursday, February 7, 2019 
Time: 4:00pm – 5:00pm 
Venue: CREATENXT Stage

Register to attend HERE www.smwlagos.com

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Chisom Winifred: Don’t Get Too Pressed About Valentine’s Day

Money Matters with Nimi Akinkugbe: Love is In the Air… But Have You Considered Your Financial Future?

#BellaNaijaMCM Dr. Ebi Ofrey of GeroCare is Making Healthcare Services Accessible to the Elderly 

Love For All… Valentine’s Day For the Economically Disadvantaged

Chineze Aina: Porn & Its Influence on Your Sexual Preferences

Advertisement
css.php