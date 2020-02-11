Connect with us

Issa Rae talks about the False Promises of Representation as she Covers Cultured Magazine's New Issue

REGISTER NOW For BellaNaija Style's Panel At SMWLagos 2020 | #SMWxBNSTYLE20

Mary Edoro: I Attended the Biggest Textile Exhibition in Milan + Went Shopping in my Dream City! Read About My #BNatMilanoUnica Trip Here

Of Course, Burna Boy is Also a Fashion Icon

Anto Lecky in Red is All the Spice You Need this Monday

Here Are the Most Interesting Looks from the 2020 Oscars Red Carpet

Adesuwa Onyenokwe's look for 'Ultimate Love' Show Opening has got Us Tripping 🥰

We're Loving Ciara's Pregnancy Glow at the Tom Ford Fashion Show

Busola Dakolo is the Face of Freedom in this Special Issue of TW Magazine

The Unexpected Trends Didi Olomide Nailed at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week

For Cultured Magazine‘s second annual film issue, the publication celebrates the sustained success of director, actor, producer, and writer Issa Rae, on the cusp of her biggest year yet.

With two feature films, a fourth season of her HBO hit, Insecure, and a new music imprint partnership with Atlantic Records, Rae thinks through impact, longevity and the false promises of representation with writer Rawiya Kameir.

Read excerpts from her interview below

Being a black woman in Hollywood
I’m always thinking about the fact that as a performer and someone on screen, I have a very limited window. As a woman, as a Black person, there’s only so long that people are going to want to see me. If I’m lucky, I can have a Denzel career or a Phylicia Rashad career or Debbie Allen-type career, but that’s not always the case.

On this modern era of representation in TV and Film
Oh, did y’all hire me to be your Black face? Are you awarding me, because you want to say that you’re thinking about Black women?. I have seen the narrative that I want to make content for white people. Any suggestion that I’d be pleased that I have any kind of white acceptance—and that that is what’s necessary to succeed—irks me.

Read the full issue on www.culturedmag.com

Credits
Photography: @renellaice
Styling: @jasonrembert
Makeup: @joannasimkin
Hair: @lovingyourhair
Set Design: @wolfspeaks

