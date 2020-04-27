Inside the Stunningly Simple Skincare Routine of A Top Model

On their Youtube page, Harper’s Bazaar shared:

Model Anok Yai stars in our latest episode of #GoToBedWithMe and lets us in on all her skincare tricks and tips for maintaining her glowing, runway-worthy visage. From novel gems like the Herbivore Jade Facial Roller to lip-smacking classics like a tub of Vaseline, the Estée Lauder spokesmodel divulges all.

PRODUCTS MENTIONED:

Raw African Black Soap

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Micro Cleansing Balm

Estée Lauder PowerFoil Mask

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum

Herbivore Jade Facial Roller

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Complex Vaseline

Estée Lauder Lip Repair Potion