Inside the Stunningly Simple Skincare Routine of A Top Model
On their Youtube page, Harper’s Bazaar shared:
Model Anok Yai stars in our latest episode of #GoToBedWithMe and lets us in on all her skincare tricks and tips for maintaining her glowing, runway-worthy visage. From novel gems like the Herbivore Jade Facial Roller to lip-smacking classics like a tub of Vaseline, the Estée Lauder spokesmodel divulges all.
PRODUCTS MENTIONED:
Raw African Black Soap
Estée Lauder Advanced Night Micro Cleansing Balm
Estée Lauder PowerFoil Mask
Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum
Herbivore Jade Facial Roller
Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Complex Vaseline
Estée Lauder Lip Repair Potion
Watch the full routine below: