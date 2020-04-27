Toyin Lawani covers The KOKO Magazine’s Special Coronavirus Issue

The KOKO Magazine is reacting to the coronavirus pandemic with a special issue, featuring for the first time in the history of the magazine, a pandemic-themed cover with Toyin Lawani as the cover star.

The Coronavirus is like any other pandemic that we have ever witnessed in our generation. With over 200,000 deaths globally, governments, culture, and life as we know are changing. With national lockdowns and social distancing in place in most countries, the effects of Covid-19 has been massive.

The latest issue also acknowledged black health workers around the world as an appreciation to those who work tirelessly day in, day out to keep everyone safe and healthy.

Photo Credit

Outfit @elegantebytiannah

Styled by @tiannahstyling

Shot by @segun_wealth

Makeup @deydeysoso_