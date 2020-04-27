Connect with us

Toyin Lawani covers The KOKO Magazine's Special Coronavirus Issue

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

The KOKO Magazine is reacting to the coronavirus pandemic with a special issue, featuring for the first time in the history of the magazine, a pandemic-themed cover with Toyin Lawani as the cover star.

The Coronavirus is like any other pandemic that we have ever witnessed in our generation. With over 200,000 deaths globally, governments, culture, and life as we know are changing. With national lockdowns and social distancing in place in most countries, the effects of Covid-19 has been massive.

The latest issue also acknowledged black health workers around the world as an appreciation to those who work tirelessly day in, day out to keep everyone safe and healthy.

Photo Credit 
Related Topics:
Star Features

Ife Odedere: Setting the Bar for Religious Leaders

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: 5 Storytelling Techniques to Help Create Better Brand Messaging

Tech Community Champion Auwal Muhammad Samu is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Owen Shedrack: What Is Success to You?

Jessica Ireju: Building in Silence

