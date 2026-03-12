CeraVe Hosts Dermatologist-Led Skincare Education Pop-Up at Ikeja City Mall

Dermatologist-developed skincare brand CeraVe recently hosted a week-long Skincare Education Pop-Up at Ikeja City Mall in Lagos, offering shoppers an opportunity to learn more about their skin and explore science-backed skincare solutions. Held from March 2 to March 8, the activation welcomed hundreds of visitors who stopped by the interactive booth for complimentary skincare consultations, product trials, and personalized routine recommendations.

At the centre of the experience were one-on-one consultations with certified dermatologists and skincare experts, including Dr. Folakemi Cole-Adeife, Dr. Ada Ugoeze Dennis, and Pharm. Joy Obazele, alongside CeraVe Partner, Kolapo Omotoso. Visitors were able to discuss common skin concerns, receive tailored advice, and better understand how to build effective skincare routines using dermatologist-developed products.

Throughout the week, guests also had the opportunity to experience and sample CeraVe’s cleansers and moisturisers, while trained skincare consultants provided guidance on maintaining healthy skin and strengthening the skin barrier.

The pop-up quickly became a lively hub within the mall, with shoppers stopping to ask questions, take photos, and interact with the CeraVe team. The activation combined expert education with a welcoming environment, creating a space where visitors could engage with the brand and learn practical skincare tips.

The activation reflects CeraVe’s continued commitment to making dermatologist-developed skincare knowledge more accessible to consumers, while strengthening engagement with Nigeria’s rapidly growing skincare community. Speaking on the importance of consumer education, Dr Folakemi Cole-Adeife, one of the dermatologists at the pop-up, noted:

“Skin health education remains a key pillar of the CeraVe brand. Through initiatives like

this pop-up, we are able to connect directly with consumers, helping them better understand

their skin and the role of dermatologist-developed skincare in maintaining healthy skin.”

About CeraVe

Developed with dermatologists, CeraVe offers a complete range of skincare products formulated with three essential ceramides to help restore and maintain the skin’s natural barrier. Since its launch, the brand has become widely recognised for providing accessible, effective, and dermatologist-recommended skincare solutions worldwide.

Sponsored Content