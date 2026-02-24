CeraVe Brings Its Dermatologist-Developed Skincare Experience to Ikeja City Mall This March

Connect with us

3 hours ago

CeraVe is set to host a week-long skincare pop-up at Ikeja City Mall from 2nd to 8th March 2026, inviting shoppers to experience dermatologist-developed cleansing and hydration in an immersive, hands-on environment.

Designed as a simple, walk-in experience, the pop-up will spotlight the fundamentals of healthy skin- how to cleanse properly, hydrate effectively, and protect the skin
barrier- reinforcing CeraVe’s belief that great skincare doesn’t have to be complicated.

Throughout the week, visitors can enjoy free personalized skin consultations with certified dermatologists and trusted skincare professionals, including Dr. Folakemi Cole – Adeife, Dr. Ada Onyilimba, Ugoeze Dennis, and Pharm. Joy Obazele.

Guests will receive expert guidance on building straightforward routines using CeraVe’s cleanser and moisturiser range, all formulated with three essential ceramides to help restore and maintain the skin’s natural barrier.

The space will also feature hands-on product trials, live demonstrations, sampling opportunities, and curated giftings — allowing attendees to feel textures, understand formulations, and discover products that fit seamlessly into everyday routines.


Event Details:
Venue: Ikeja City Mall, Lagos
Dates: 2nd – 8th March, 2026

Open to the public, the CeraVe Skincare Pop-Up invites mall visitors to stop by, learn the basics, and experience dermatologist-developed skincare made simple.
For updates, follow @cerave_africa on Instagram.

