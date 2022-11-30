Meet Beatrice Eneh, the Beauty Industry Trailblazer Penetrating the West African Market

Beatrice Eneh is a leading voice in the Nigerian beauty industry, with over 15 years of experience working with multinationals across multiple industries. She holds an MEng from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (USA) and an MBA from Lancaster University Management School (UK). Beatrice is the CEO/Founder of Nectar Beauty Hub, Apples and Oranges Total Body Therapy, Ricks and Clare Solutions, and Nectar Beauty Academy. She also had a majority shareholding in creatingthe Somma Professional Products, manufactured in Chicago and distributed globally.

Her passion for the beauty industry & expertise in distribution and supply chain optimisation has made her the preferred partner for multiple international brands. Sheleverages this opportunity to ensure that training and technical skills from multinational beauty brands are transferred to beauty professionals and entrepreneurs across the continent. As a result, she has been a critical contributor to the growth of the Nigerian beauty industry and, making it a force to be reckoned with on the global stage.

A Silent Achiever and Giver

Many do not know it, but Beatrice Eneh has trained and empowered more than 1200 beauty industry professionals, manufactured a globally distributed product line with ingredients sourced from Africa, and more recently, championed the Go-to-Market strategy for the launch of the L’Oréal Active Cosmetics Division in Nigeria for its Cerave and La Roche-Posay Brands.

Beatrice has also sponsored international travels and training fees for many beauty professionals and upstarts in the beauty industry to improve their knowledge towards international certifications in the global industry. She founded Africa’s Nail Art Competition and has collectively awarded grants exceeding 20 million Naira in value.

Over the years, Beatrice has received numerous awards and recognition for her work, including being listed as one of the 100 Most Inspiring Women in Nigeria by Leading Ladies Africa and The Guardian and receiving the Award for Excellence from V Connect, Logistics Expert of the Year award and more.

A Diverse Portfolio of Impact

It is no exaggeration to say that Beatrice Eneh is a force to be reckoned with in both the beauty industry and the world of business. She is a member of several prestigious institutions, including The American Society for Women Engineers, the Steering Committee Run for Cure Africa (RFCA), MIT Supply Chain Club, and the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP). She is also an executive member of the Professional Beauty Association of America (PBA) and the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (CIPS).

Beatrice is committed to helping people secure their futures by creating more economic opportunities. As an executive member of the PBA, she has helped numerous beauty professionals get their businesses off the ground and has played a significant role in making the industry more inclusive. As a supply chain expert, she has worked with some of the world’s leading companies to streamline their operations and make them more efficient. Her work in this area has had a hugely positive impact on both the bottom line and the environment.

Through the years, Beatrice has been a consistent champion for change. She has worked tirelessly to break down barriers and create opportunities for all. Her commitment to diversity and inclusion has made her a role model for many.

During my chat with her whilst putting this article together, Beatrice’s motivation shone through like an intense light. She shared with me that she was very “passionate about making a difference in the lives of others” and is an active supporter of various charitable organisations. Beatrice is committed to helping more people secure their futures by creating more economic opportunities.

Connect with Beatrice across social media @beatrice_eneh.

