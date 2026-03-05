A Decade of Distinction: The Grand Finale of Bond With Me 007 in Lagos, Nigeria & Maryland, USA

For ten extraordinary years, FTK~Konnect Events has built a legacy of immersive luxury through the iconic Bond With Me 007 series — and the 2026 Final Slate 007 in Lagos, Nigeria and Maryland, USA were nothing short of historic.



Lagos’ Bond With Me set the tone for the bold, vibrant, and unforgettable. Hosted at the prestigious Black Diamond Hotel, Final Slate 007 delivered grandeur on a global scale.



Highlights from Lagos:

A fully transformed farfallino restaurant dripping in opulence and intentional detail.

A glamorous, star-studded audience representing Nigeria’s finest.

Show-stopping entertainment that blended culture with sophistication.

Immersive design storytelling that paid homage to ten years of excellence.

A powerful closing moment that honored the journey of the Bond With Me legacy.

Lagos did not just host an event, it sealed a decade-long era with excellence and pride.



Then the Maryland edition was unapologetically elegant and cinematic drama. From the moment guests stepped onto the black carpet, it was clear this was not just an event — it was an experience.



Highlights from Maryland:

A breathtaking black, gold, and signature red design palette that transformed the ballroom into a 007 fantasy.

A star-studded guest list of power couples and tastemakers dressed in Bond-worthy fashion.

Elevated culinary experiences paired with curated cocktails.

Live entertainment that kept the energy magnetic all evening.

Emotional moments celebrating love, intentional connection, and legacy.

Maryland embodied refinement, intimacy, and stateside luxury at its finest — proving that after ten powerful editions, the magic was still evolving.



A Decade of Vision. A Legacy of Excellence.



At the center of it all stands FTK — Feyikemi Kukoyi, the visionary Creative Director of FTK~Konnect Events. For ten consistent years, she has masterfully curated Bond With Me into more than a series — it has become a movement.

Her ability to:

Conceptualize immersive themes.

Execute world-class production across continents.

Build meaningful partnerships.

And maintain an unwavering standard of luxury,

This is a testament to her discipline, creativity, and divine assignment.



Very few event producers can sustain relevance and elevation for a decade. FTK has done it with grace, precision, and innovation — redefining experiential romance and luxury storytelling year after year.

Lagos Vendors Credit:

Event by @FTKKonnect

Planner & Designer @WebbyFTK @iamFTK

Florist and Rentals @Ixorareception

Photographer @BlackCanvasNg

Videographer @ShotbyNobs

Lighting @Dadimeffects

Artist & Band @TimiDakolo

MCs @StellaDamasus & @KunleRemiofficial

DJ @DJxcoba

Dancers @ArtsbyEnoAgency

Restaurant @FarfallinoLagos

Venue @BlackDiamondHotel

Cake @DewdropsCakes

FTK Dress @TornePatternista

Kunle & Timi’s Suits @_Benfash

Stella’s Dress @LakimmyFashion

FTK’s MUA @Wunmique

FTK’s Hair @HairbyAdefunkeee

Complete the Lyrics Game Hostess @Vagimedee

Invitation, Menu Cards etc @VokeDesigns

Photobooth @theMCFolaK

Bond Girls @ArtsbyEnoagency

Black Carpet Host @Amanda_Dara

Media Partners @BellaNaija @SpiceTV

Special Guest Host @Worldwidehumbleprince

Curated by @FTKKonnect

USA Vendors Credit:

Event by @FTKKonnect

Planner & Designer @WebbyFTK @iamFTK

Florist and Rentals @BeauDecors

Photographer @TreneForbesPhotography

Videographer @SCproductions

Draping, Wraps & Production @RealFairyTaleWeddings

Backdrop, Wraps & Seating Chart @FMeventProductions

Saxophonist @ConnellThompsonSax

MCs @SholaIyiola @iam_SashaP

DJ @DJ_Tee_Cee

Live Music Curated by @iamDanMoi

Fela on Broadway Artist @DuainRichmond

Live Band @Babathemba1800 @Juniho_Belleti @Dokun_Oke

Caterer & Rentals @TheChefHer

Champagne Skirt @MissouriTropicalBlends

Bartender @CocktailHubGH

Cake @Princess_Mojisola

Venue @Slate_theVenue

Content Creator @YahRoyaleLens

FTK & Jess Dresses @Aladukeh

Chris Suit @Stanlion_Clothing

FTK’s MUA @AdlollyofLanny

FTK’s Hairstylist @UniqueberryHairs

Marriage Doctors @DrsFemiandBola

Influencers @Mosunslifestyle @Shade_Olaa @AdetolaOmooba

Special Guests of Honor @The.Mr.Tolliver @JessHilarious_Official

Invitation, Menu Cards etc @VokeDesigns

Ice cream & Waffle @VelvetDrizle

Photobooth @theMCFolaK

Bond Girls @DollzEntertainment

Black Carpet Interview @RitzybyKara

#TheFinalSlate007

#FinalSlateLagos

#BondWithMe007

This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment FTK Konnect