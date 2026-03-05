Events
A Decade of Distinction: The Grand Finale of Bond With Me 007 in Lagos, Nigeria & Maryland, USA
Written By FTK Konnect
For ten extraordinary years, FTK~Konnect Events has built a legacy of immersive luxury through the iconic Bond With Me 007 series — and the 2026 Final Slate 007 in Lagos, Nigeria and Maryland, USA were nothing short of historic.
Lagos’ Bond With Me set the tone for the bold, vibrant, and unforgettable. Hosted at the prestigious Black Diamond Hotel, Final Slate 007 delivered grandeur on a global scale.
Highlights from Lagos:
- A fully transformed farfallino restaurant dripping in opulence and intentional detail.
- A glamorous, star-studded audience representing Nigeria’s finest.
- Show-stopping entertainment that blended culture with sophistication.
- Immersive design storytelling that paid homage to ten years of excellence.
- A powerful closing moment that honored the journey of the Bond With Me legacy.
Lagos did not just host an event, it sealed a decade-long era with excellence and pride.
Then the Maryland edition was unapologetically elegant and cinematic drama. From the moment guests stepped onto the black carpet, it was clear this was not just an event — it was an experience.
Highlights from Maryland:
- A breathtaking black, gold, and signature red design palette that transformed the ballroom into a 007 fantasy.
- A star-studded guest list of power couples and tastemakers dressed in Bond-worthy fashion.
- Elevated culinary experiences paired with curated cocktails.
- Live entertainment that kept the energy magnetic all evening.
- Emotional moments celebrating love, intentional connection, and legacy.
Maryland embodied refinement, intimacy, and stateside luxury at its finest — proving that after ten powerful editions, the magic was still evolving.
A Decade of Vision. A Legacy of Excellence.
At the center of it all stands FTK — Feyikemi Kukoyi, the visionary Creative Director of FTK~Konnect Events. For ten consistent years, she has masterfully curated Bond With Me into more than a series — it has become a movement.
Her ability to:
- Conceptualize immersive themes.
- Execute world-class production across continents.
- Build meaningful partnerships.
- And maintain an unwavering standard of luxury,
This is a testament to her discipline, creativity, and divine assignment.
Very few event producers can sustain relevance and elevation for a decade. FTK has done it with grace, precision, and innovation — redefining experiential romance and luxury storytelling year after year.
Lagos Vendors Credit:
Planner & Designer @WebbyFTK @iamFTK
Florist and Rentals @Ixorareception
Photographer @BlackCanvasNg
Videographer @ShotbyNobs
Lighting @Dadimeffects
Artist & Band @TimiDakolo
MCs @StellaDamasus & @KunleRemiofficial
DJ @DJxcoba
Dancers @ArtsbyEnoAgency
Restaurant @FarfallinoLagos
Venue @BlackDiamondHotel
Cake @DewdropsCakes
FTK Dress @TornePatternista
Kunle & Timi’s Suits @_Benfash
Stella’s Dress @LakimmyFashion
FTK’s MUA @Wunmique
FTK’s Hair @HairbyAdefunkeee
Complete the Lyrics Game Hostess @Vagimedee
Invitation, Menu Cards etc @VokeDesigns
Photobooth @theMCFolaK
Bond Girls @ArtsbyEnoagency
Black Carpet Host @Amanda_Dara
Media Partners @BellaNaija @SpiceTV
Curated by @FTKKonnect
#FinalSlateLagos
#BondWithMe007
This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment FTK Konnect