GAIA AFRICA Announces New Members’ Pinning Ceremony and Award Night in Celebration of International Women’s Day



GAIA AFRICA is set to host its New Members’ Pinning Ceremony and Awards Night on March 8, 2026, at GAIA House, an evening dedicated to honouring exceptional women who continue to shape the future of leadership, enterprise, and influence across Africa. The event will bring together founders, chief executives, board leaders, and policy shapers for an intimate celebration of achievement and community.

This year’s ceremony will feature the presentation of the GAIA AFRICA Global Champion Award 2025 to Dr. Ngozi Okonjo‑Iweala, in recognition of her outstanding global leadership and her lifelong commitment to advancing economic development and empowering women across the continent.

The evening will also include the induction of GAIA AFRICA’s newest members, further strengthening the organisation’s community of women decision-makers who are transforming industries, driving progress in business, and shaping Africa’s economic and cultural narratives.

As part of the evening’s program, the keynote address will be given by Professor Folasade Tolulope Ogunsola, the first-female Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, whose distinguished leadership and contributions to academia and nation-building continue to inspire women across Africa.

The New Members’ Pinning Ceremony and Award Night will be an evening of elegance, recognition, and inspiration, as GAIA AFRICA honours exceptional women and welcomes a new cohort of leaders into its distinguished community.



About GAIA AFRICA

GAIA AFRICA is a private members’ business and social club for Africa’s most influential women leaders — visionaries at the helm of enterprise, influence, and impact. Based in Lagos, Nigeria, GAIA AFRICA provides a safe space for women decision-makers across industries to connect, collaborate, build, and advance. Through meaningful experiences, leadership development, business and investment opportunities, and culturally resonant programming, GAIA AFRICA creates an environment purpose-built to elevate women and amplify their influence across the continent and beyond.

To learn more about GAIA AFRICA: www.gaiaafricaclub.com

