Connect with us

Weddings

Nigerian Pidgin VS Cameroonian Pidgin: Watch This Fun Wedding Game Unfold

Beauty Look Weddings

Here’s a Super Stylish Nikkah Look For The Modest Bride-to-be

BN Bling Weddings

Ema & Ace Met at The Club - Now, It’s Time For #TheAceAffair!

Weddings

Watch as This Groom Playfully Hijacks the Camera From the Videographer to Film His Bride

Inspiration Weddings

Atunbi Bridal Collection: Three Hues, Endless Elegance for the Yoruba Bride

BN Bling Weddings

Adesola & Okwuchukwu Get to Have an #AmazinglyEverAfter! See Their Stunning Civil Wedding Photos

Weddings

These Couples’ Mums Schooled Everyone on the Dancefloor | Watch

Beauty Look Weddings

Bring That Regal Essence To Your Edo Trad With This Lovely Inspo

BN Bling Weddings

Fate Led Emeka to Nonso at the Moment She Was About to Give Up on Love!

Weddings

This Newlywed Couple Received a Car Gift From the Bride’s Father | Watch

Weddings

Nigerian Pidgin VS Cameroonian Pidgin: Watch This Fun Wedding Game Unfold

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Language is an essential part of culture, with all 54 countries in Africa having many distinct methods of communication. That’s exactly what makes each of them beautifully unique.

At the same time, love brings these various languages together, and in today’s case, it’s a sweet Nigerian-Cameroonian wedding affair. The MC engaged the guests in an interesting game where they had to translate some English phrases into their pidgin form. The Cameroonian in-laws translated their own versions, followed by the Nigerian in-laws. We can see how similar some of the translations are, yet unique in their own way. The festivities lightened up the special day and also brought these two rich cultures together in an interesting way. Language is identity, and we sure see it shine bright in this beautiful cross-cultural union. 😍

Enjoy the video below:

 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
css.php