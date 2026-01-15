Nigerian Pidgin VS Cameroonian Pidgin: Watch This Fun Wedding Game Unfold

Language is an essential part of culture, with all 54 countries in Africa having many distinct methods of communication. That’s exactly what makes each of them beautifully unique.

At the same time, love brings these various languages together, and in today’s case, it’s a sweet Nigerian-Cameroonian wedding affair. The MC engaged the guests in an interesting game where they had to translate some English phrases into their pidgin form. The Cameroonian in-laws translated their own versions, followed by the Nigerian in-laws. We can see how similar some of the translations are, yet unique in their own way. The festivities lightened up the special day and also brought these two rich cultures together in an interesting way. Language is identity, and we sure see it shine bright in this beautiful cross-cultural union. 😍

Enjoy the video below: