Precious Victorious: Life After Graduation–The Reality After University You’re Not Prepared For

After I graduated, I thought I had a clear idea of what my next steps would be. Like many Nigerian graduates, I left university full of dreams and hope of building a career, contributing meaningfully to society, and supporting my family. After years of lectures, assignments, exams, and sacrifices, graduation from the university felt like the beginning of a brighter future. My family celebrated, my friends congratulated me, and for a moment, everything felt joyful. But reality set in later.

What comes after the graduation celebration is a long and uncertain journey filled with challenges that many young Nigerians quietly endure. For me, the first major hurdle has been the job market. I stepped out of the university gates expecting that my degree would open doors to employment. Instead, I found myself sending countless applications, checking job sites almost daily, and waiting for responses that rarely came. Weeks turned into months, and the uncertainty began to settle in.

One of the most frustrating things I have encountered is the unrealistic expectations set by some employers. It is not uncommon to see job listings requiring eight to nine years of experience, even for roles that should be open to fresh graduates. For someone just starting out, I wonder how we are expected to gain experience if no one is willing to give us the opportunity to learn and grow. At times, it feels like the system is working against me before I even get the chance to prove myself.

Even when opportunities appear, the reality is not always encouraging. Some jobs demand long hours, multiple responsibilities, and high levels of commitment, yet offer very little in return. There have been moments where I found myself questioning whether all the years spent pursuing a degree would truly lead to the life I imagined.

Beyond the struggle to find a job, there is also the pressure from home. In many Nigerian families, graduation is seen as the point where one begins to give back. While my family has been supportive, there are moments when the question comes: “Have you found something yet?” Even though it’s asked with good intentions, it carries weight.

Then there is the rising cost of living. There are days when basic things feel expensive. It makes things harder because, depending on others to buy basic things, after graduation, can be uncomfortable. It is a difficult place to be, craving independence without the means to fully achieve it.

On social media, I see people my age achieving big things–travelling, starting businesses, and celebrating career milestones–almost every day. While I am genuinely happy for them, it sometimes creates pressure to ask myself if I am falling behind.

Like many young Nigerians, I am learning to adjust. I have started considering different paths like learning new skills, exploring opportunities outside my field, and trying to stay open-minded about what the future might look like. It is not always easy, but it is necessary. Despite everything, I am learning that this phase, as uncertain as it feels, is part of the journey. It may not look like what I expected, but it is teaching me resilience, patience, and the importance of continuing to move forward, even when things are unclear.

For graduates coming after, life after graduation is not the smooth transition you might have imagined. For many of us, it is a period of waiting, learning, and figuring things out. But as we wait, learn and figure things out, we hold onto hope, to try, and to believe that something will eventually work out.

***

Featured Image by Ono Kosuki for Pexels